Carol Ann Kolodny, well-known graphic artist and Vineyard resident for more than 50 years, died on July 1, 2024. The cause of death was complications following emergency abdominal surgery.

Carol was born in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., in 1950. She went to high school in New York City, and graduated from Antioch College in Ohio. Carol’s design work was familiar to residents and visitors for decades, much of it done in collaboration with her longtime business partner, Mary Rentschler. They were responsible for many editions of the Black Dog catalog, the design of the “Black Dog Cookbook,” annual posters for the Agricultural Fair, and logos and communication strategies for countless Island businesses and organizations, most prominent among them Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Carol is survived by her brother, Bob Kolodny (Sarah), and her sister, Judy Kolodny Robinson (Craig); by four nephews, Ivan Kolodny, Niko Kolodny, Nate Robinson, and Luke Robinson; by her cousins, Ann Milstein (Frank Piccone), Emily Milstein (Vic Spellman), and Debby Milstein (Will Ware), all of them Island residents, as well as many great-nieces and -nephews.

The family is planning a gathering to honor her life and to bring together Carol’s family and friends at a time to be announced. Those wishing to make memorial gifts in Carol’s name are asked to please consider Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, an organization close to her heart, online at mvcommunityservices.org/donate.