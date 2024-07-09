Island Queen breaks down

The Island Queen, a private passenger ferry service that runs a seasonal route between Falmouth and Oak Bluffs, has canceled its remaining afternoon and evening Tuesday trips due to mechanical issues.

The Island Queen’s announcement did not specify what kind of mechanical issue the vessel was experiencing.

The ferry service is directing its customers to purchase one-way tickets from the Steamship Authority (SSA) Oak Bluffs Terminal. The SSA will be providing a shuttle service for the inconvenienced passengers to the Island Queen’s main parking lot, up to the 6:15 pm departure from Oak Bluffs. Customers should be on the lookout for crew members of the private ferry service holding “Island Queen” signs to assist them.

Customers can change their reservation date by clicking the “Manage My Booking” button on their reservation confirmation. Otherwise, they can request a refund on the “unused portion” of their ticket by contacting the Island Queen at 508-548-4800 or info@islandqueen.com. The announcement asks customers to include their name and confirmation number when asking for a refund.

The Island Queen experienced a similar situation in late June, with mechanical problems forcing it to halt sailing. The private ferry service received help from the SSA during this time as well.

A representative from the Island Queen was not immediately available for comment.