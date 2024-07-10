As part of the Jewish Films Series, the film “Seven Blessings” puts Mizrahi mothers, daughters, and sisters at the heart of the story, and is told with humor, pathos, and confidence. The film is directed by Ayelet Menahemi, and written by Reymonde Amsallem and Eleanor Sela, who co-star as sisters in the film. Cousins in real life, Sela and Amsallem were inspired by their own family as well as interviews with Moroccan Jewish women. $10 at the door. Sunday, July 14, 7:30 to 9:30 pm. M.V. Hebrew Center.