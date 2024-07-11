Harvest of the Month: Summer squash

Green, yellow, crookneck, pattypan, eight ball — summer squash have arrived on the scene. This July we celebrate a prolific member of the cucurbit family, which will keep us well supplied with succulent and sweet squashes until early fall.

The common joke that goes around in the summer is to lock your car doors so that people don’t stuff your car with zucchini. Bring it on! There are so many ways to incorporate zucchini and summer squash into your cooking that I would welcome the abundance. The small fruits are more flavorful, and can be eaten raw, dipped into a herby yogurt sauce or hummus. Shred summer squash into your meatballs, caramelize it slowly in a pan to add to pasta, or scoop the seeds out of large fruits and stuff them with grains and cheese. You can also freeze cubed or shredded, drained summer squash to use in the winter. Zucchini pickles, anyone?

On a day that’s too hot to cook, try these summer squash “noodles.”

Summer Squash Noodles

Recipe by Robin Forte

1 lb. summer squash or zucchini

¼ cup fresh herbs of your choice, chopped

2 Tbsp. olive oil

vegetable peeler

Holding the squash lengthwise, cut strips or “noodles” with the vegetable peeler; toss with salt and pepper, herbs, and olive oil.