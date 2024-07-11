A plan to swim from Nantucket to Martha’s Vineyard

Eight brave participants plan to partake in a relay swim next week across the 18 miles of ocean between Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard to accomplish something that’s never been done before.

For 66-year-old Doug McConnell, one of the eight swimmers slated to perform next week, this is his third try at the crossing.

The swim has been completed in the reverse direction.

McConnell lives in the Chicago suburbs and is the co-founder of A Long Swim, a non-profit that designs and manages open water swimming events to raise funds to research amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. McConnell lost his father, Dr. David McConnell, and sister, Ellen, to the disease.

The summer Island resident, who started open water swimming in 2009 after years at the pool and a successful career on the University of Illinois swim team, has crossed the English Channel, the Catalina Channel, swam from Molokai to Oahu in Hawaii, and also circled the island of Manhattan. The non-profit has raised almost $2 million through his swims.

The trek from Nantucket to Martha’s Vineyard, however, has proven to be the hardest beast to tame. In McConnell’s first attempt in Aug. 2019, where he said he became much too friendly with jellyfish, he was as close as 300 strokes from Chappaquiddick by Wasque Point when rip currents halted his swim.

A current that would’ve landed him on the Cape thwarted his next attempt in 2021. Finally, in 2022, McConnell hit a wall about three-quarters through the swim.

“I had never felt fatigue like I did,” McConnell said. “I knew something was terribly wrong, and as it turns out, I had picked up Lyme disease. That’s when I discovered [I had Lyme], in the middle of the Nantucket Sound.”

Two years later, he still has Lyme disease and so hasn’t been able to train as he should for an 18-mile swim as a single swimmer. That’s why he introduced the idea of a relay.

The eight swimmers — McConnell, his cousin Bruce, Rainy Goodale, Jonathan Chatinover, Greg Mason, Greg Mone, Noah Froh, and Josh Thomson — will divide into two groups of four, swim in one-hour increments, and follow open water marathon swimming rules: no touching the escort boat, and no wetsuits.

Thomson was the first person that McConnell called when he had the idea of a relay. “He called a handful of people, and boy, they really responded,” McConnell said.

The crossing should take around nine to 10 hours. “Hopefully, we’ll end up on Chappy, jump on the boat and end in Edgartown,” Thomson said.

The team plans to make the call this weekend on what day next week they’ll do the swim based on weather predictions, but in order for most people to participate, McConnell hopes they can make Tuesday work.

The Times has been promised a seat one of the escort boats to witness and tell the tale of the journey.