Tisbury fire chief placed on leave

Tisbury officials announced this week that they will review the management and operations of the fire department under the leadership of Fire Chief Gregory Leland, who has been placed on leave.

Tisbury town administrator Jay Grande said that they have hired an outside attorney to review information that has come across his desk. Grande declined to discuss the details of the information, noting that he did not want to compromise the review.

He said that Leland has been placed on paid leave pending the results of the review.

The town administrator said that hiring an outside counsel will allow for an expedient process, and he expects the work to conclude within two weeks. He said that the counsel began on Friday, July 12 and Leland was placed on leave on Thursday.

Leland was not immediately available for comment.

Grande said that Deputy Chief Patrick Rolston will lead the department in Leland’s absence.

Leland was prompted to chief in 2020 after serving as the assistant chief for the two years prior.

Retired Tisbury chief John Schilling said at the time of Leland’s appointment he was becoming only the 10th chief to lead the Tisbury department since 1895, noting its fire chiefs have held the position for a long time.