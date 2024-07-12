VTA adding to its electric fleet

The Vineyard Transit Authority is adding four more electric buses to its fleet, thanks to federal funding.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey’s office recently celebrated three federal grants from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emissions Grant Program.

Funding will go to Cape Cod, Vineyard and Boston transit authorities to acquire zero- and low-emission buses.

According to the Healy-Driscoll Administration administration, $3.8 million was awarded to the Vineyard Transit Authority, which they will use to purchase four new all-electric buses — one 35-foot and three 30-foot buses — as well as staff training.

“The VTA is thrilled to be awarded this funding, which will be used to advance our goal of having a first of its kind, fully electric, renewably fueled transit fleet,” said Angie Gompert, Vineyard Transit Authority administrator.

She said that with the four additional buses, 87 percent of their fleet will be electric. They’ll also be able to invest in charging infrastructure.

The transportation sector, according to Healey, “is one of the largest contributors of greenhouse gas emissions.” She said electrifying buses is essential, in order to meet “ambitious” targets for total greenhouse gas emissions in Massachusetts.

The grant itself allocates money on a “competitive basis,” where proposals submitted to the Federal Transit Administration are reviewed.

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll congratulated grant recipients, saying they are helping Massachusetts “lead by example in fighting for a greener future.”