46th annual Possible Dreams fundraiser announced

The 46th annual Possible Dreams fundraiser will be hosted by Seth Meyers this Sunday at 4 pm, to benefit Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS).

A main feature of the event is in an auction, which offers “unique on- and off-Island experiences” for participants. Community members, business owners, and local artists on the Island donate to make these “dreams” possible.

Meyers is encouraging attendees to join him at the live event, at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort in Edgartown.

“It’s my fifth year hosting, and I can’t wait for another successful event. One in five Islanders relies on Community Services each year, so be there,” said Meyers in a virtual invitation to the event.

The funding raised from the auction — which serves as the largest annual fundraiser for MVCS — enables an expansion of support for Island residents. “The event not only raises funds but also awareness of the essential roles MVCS plays in supporting individuals and families across the Island,” a release states. These services include mental health and substance use programs, disability services, early-childhood programs, and elder services.

Some of the largest items in the auction, with several bids already, include a daytime sail to Cuttyhunk or Nantucket on the Amber Waves motor yacht, and a Slough Farm family tour and experience. Bidding is currently open, and will close at 4 pm on Sunday.

As part of this year’s event, Dr. Robert Tankard will be recognized with the Art Buchwald Award for Outstanding Community Services. Tankard will be honored for his work in the sectors of education, athletics, and advocacy, and his award will be presented at Sunday’s event.