Prudence M. Whiting

Prudence Mayhew Whiting (“Prudy”) died on July 8, 2024, at her home in West Tisbury, on the beautiful farm where she lived her entire life. Prudy was known for her generosity and friendship, her quick wit, and her robust sense of humor. She was delighted by simple, tasteful pleasures provided to her by the changing seasons of the Island she loved.

Prudy was born at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on April 13, 1948, to Everett and Jane Whiting. Her grandparents were Johnson and Emma (Mayhew) Whiting, and Percy and Jane (Look) Cowen.

She was raised on the Whiting Farm, spending her early years helping her father, with her brothers Danny and Allen, alongside many quirky farm dogs, to care for the sheep, cows, pigs, and chickens. Prudy was the apple of her father’s eye; he inspired her and helped cultivate a deep love of their land, and eventually she became his reliable farmhand. She lost her mother when she was 22.

Summers were filled with time spent on the beaches of Black Point and Quansoo, and on the shores of Tisbury Great Pond, with her Aunt Bea and Uncle John, and her cousins Soo and Bill. Prudy attended the old West Tisbury School (now the Town Hall), and then the Regional High School. She went on to study at Franconia College in New Hampshire, where she met people who would become lifelong friends. After graduation she spent time in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, with her friend Becky Wild.

When Prudy returned to Martha’s Vineyard, she had many jobs. She worked at Farmer Greene’s Stand, and waitressed at the Seafood Shanty and the Black Dog. She clammed and oystered on the Great Pond, and was one of the early organizers of the West Tisbury Farmers Market. Later, she ran the Old Parsonage as a bed and breakfast, before settling into an elected position as the West Tisbury town clerk, a role she held for 13 years. After Town Hall, she spent a few years working part-time at Alley’s General Store, allowing her time to gab with customers and keep up on town chatter.

Prudy met Bill Solon in 1971, and they were married in September 1979. Bill and Prudy were together for 19 years. They had one son, William Davis Solon, in 1983. Prudy adored Davis, and treasured raising him alongside his cousins on the farm.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, and travel. Over the years, she went with her son to Bermuda, Jamaica, and Hawaii, and later to Italy and Cuba with friends. Prudy cherished her time with family and friends, making time for weekly walks and lunches with girlfriends. On Sundays in the summer, she carried on the tradition of playing a special iteration of croquet that her Uncle John had brought back from Kenya. She and her “croquie” partner, Bob Fogelson, made a fearsome team. Recently, Prudy spent time volunteering, sorting and packaging cranberries for the Vineyard Open Land Foundation, of which she was also a trustee.

She was a devoted grandmother, guilty of spoiling her two granddaughters beyond measure. They would run with friends to her house from across the field, and be sure to receive a “goodie” of some kind. Her home was always open to company. Frequent visitors included her friends Laura Murphy and Joanie Jenkinson. Her brother Allen wandered over from his yard often to check in and chat.

Prudy’s heart and soul were imbedded in the sand and soil and waters of this Island, and she will be forever missed.

Prudy is survived by her son, William Davis Solon, his wife Gina, and their two daughters, Simone and Isla Jane; her brothers, Danny (Anne) Whiting and Allen (Lynne) Whiting; cousin Susan (“Soo”) Whiting; nieces and nephews Daniel (Katie) Whiting, Tara (Peter) Wells, William (Ōzge) Whiting, Beatrice (Patrick) Whiting, and Everett Whiting; great-nieces and -nephews David, Emma, Asa, Prudence, and Nora, and countless beloved friends.

A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 26, from 4 to 6 pm at the Agricultural Hall.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Waylon Madison Sauer Scholarship Fund, a cause that was near to her heart, online at liveforwaylon.org, or at P.O. Box 3117, West Tisbury, MA 02575.