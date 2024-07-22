Aquinnah tribe calls for moratorium on offshore wind development

Updated July 24
In the aftermath of a broken turbine blade off the Vineyard’s coast, the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) is calling for a moratorium on all offshore wind development in the United States until further research can be done on the impact of wind farm construction.
Aquinnah Wampanoag chairwoman Cheryl Andrews-Maltais expressed “strong concerns and outrage” over the fractured Vineyard Wind turbine blade and the debris that washed ashore on Nantucket in a letter to Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement director Kevin M. Sligh, Sr.
Andrews-Maltais, in a July 18 letter, said the foam and fiberglass debris have “potential negative and adverse impact[s]” on the environment, marine life, and human health.
“The ingestion of these materials by marine mammals could lead to serious health issues and disrupt the delicate marine ecosystem,” her letter stated. “Additionally, the presence of fiberglass fragments in the water poses a threat to shellfish, which are a crucial part of both the marine food web and also ingested by humans. The potential contamination of shellfish with fiberglass and other materials could have severe consequences for human consumption and public health.”
The chairwoman also said there’s been a lack of communication from federal officials to the tribe, which she called “unacceptable” and an “abject dereliction” of federal trust and treaty obligations owed to tribes.
“Furthermore, the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), a federally recognized Tribe and consulting party, has yet to receive any notice or communication from federal agencies regarding this incident,” Andrews-Maltais wrote. “It is concerning that there has been a lack of outreach and consultation with our federally recognized Tribe.”
Among multiple requests she made to BSEE in relation to the incident, Andrews-Maltais asked for “regular and transparent updates” and an explanation for what happened from Vineyard Wind and relevant federal agencies.
Andrews-Maltais also called for an “immediate stoppage” of offshore wind construction in U.S. waters until they can be evaluated for microfractures and other damages. She also called for a comprehensive study on the water quality and possible impact to undersea soils from debris particles.
A spokesperson from the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, the federal agency investigating the Vineyard Wind incident, stated in an email “BSEE’s policy is to engage directly with Tribal communities rather than through the media to ensure clear and respectful communication” when asked about the letter.
A representative from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the federal agency responsible for permitting offshore wind projects, was not immediately available for comment.
Debris cleanup still underway
Cleanup efforts are still underway on Nantucket. What started as work conducted by a team totalling four people has ballooned to over 50 workers in recent days.
Debris is still coming to shore on the island, most recently spotted floating near Madequecham Beach on Sunday.
According to Nantucket officials, a section of the blade has fallen into the ocean while a portion remains on the turbine, some of which is dangling.
“Many of our team members have been out in the Nantucket community for the last several days, either collecting debris or connecting with affected residents,” Klaus Moeller, Vineyard Wind CEO, said in a Saturday press release. “We are still working to clean the beaches and remain committed to working with the community to address this situation. We will provide timely and useful information on recovery efforts. As we continue to make progress, we are grateful to town officials for coordinating resources and for their ongoing support as work to fully clean-up Nantucket’s beaches.”
According to the town of Nantucket’s website, the town is considering legal action against Vineyard Wind for the potential financial damages the incident may have caused.
On Sunday, debris from the Vineyard Wind incident was found over three miles from Monomoy Island in Chatham.
Both Vineyard Wind and GE Verona, the company responsible for manufacturing and installing the project’s turbine blades, have been working to gather the dispersed debris.
It remains if debris has or will reach Martha’s Vineyard’s shores.
While there were initial reports of potential debris around Wasque Point on Friday, Trustees of Reservations spokesperson Mary Dettloff said there have been none reported from the company since.
“We still have not experienced any debris washing up on our beaches on Chappy,” Dettloff said on Monday. “Our rangers continue to look for debris as part of their patrol duties. We also continue to ask beachgoers to exercise caution and report any possible debris to our rangers or staff at the gatehouse.”
James Hagerty, Edgartown town administrator, said the parks department has surveyed Norton Point every morning but have not found any debris.
Thank you Cheryl Andrew-Maltais and the Wampanoag Tribe for your love and concern for our island and ocean. Thank you for your leadership and transparency on the concerns to our environment.
Susie, if people truly loved the island, they would support new technology that will save our planet. Windmills producing electricity will save our planet, not trashing it by using coal and gasoline.
Thank you Wampanoag Tribe ! It never should have been allowed in the first place!
Susan, it’s important that all shallow coastal waters around the world are filled with windmills generating electricity. When China is saving 2 trillion dollars per year by using renewable energy, they are going to surpass every other nation on the planet in almost every category. They are currently building up a massive military infrastructure. In order to protect our own national security, we have to keep up. The Chinese are building renewable energy at a pace at least double our pace.
I agree totally with everything Cheryl Andrew-Malthus was quoted as saying about the Vineyard Wind disaster. This is more dangerous and far reaching than oil spills. As bad as they were, containment and prevention was much more attainable.
Until the exact cause and a definitive solution is found, any further use or construction should be outlawed. If the feds don’t stop this now, we the people, should.
Toni, this is not a disaster. A tornado ripping through midwestern towns and flattening everything in its path, killing dozens of people is a disaster, not some fiberglass pieces drifting in the ocean!
I agree that the failure of the turbine blade requires a thorough investigation to determine the root cause. Once this is known, it would be of interest to compare this blade technology with systems of similar scale that have been operating in other parts of the world for many years. What has been their experience with reliability? How much experience does GE have in building these systems? These facts would help in determining the scope of any moratorium.
As for potential harm to the marine environment, this could be put in perspective by a recent article in MV Times regarding beach clean ups of marine debris. This year’s clean up on tiny Cuttyhunk resulted in a few tons of abandoned lobster traps and several hundred lbs of rope. Larger quantities of both were removed from Cuttyhunk last year. The PVC coating on these traps abrades into microplastics, which can be consumed by marine life. Of course rope entanglements are a leading cause of injury and death of marine mammals including right whales.
” compare this blade technology with systems of similar scale that have been operating in other parts of the world for many years.”
I am quite sure that these are the largest towers and turbines worldwide.
But let’s go ahead and wreck the environment to save it.
Thank you for standing up for our environment and fragile marine bio-diversity. our island extends to the oceans and it is our responsibility to protect it. Thank you
Mb, it is our duty to protect the planet 🌎, you are correct. Supporting a windmill farm is one of the best ways to protect our planet. Another way is to help our neighbors install solar panels on their property.
Thank you, thank you , thank you!! Down here in NJ ,our dirty governor Murphy has sneakily arranged to put in 2100 !!! Wind turbines in our ocean. He has not paused even with the tragedy of what is happening where you live.
I’m hoping you all fight them to the death of the turdbines!!
WE IN NJ ARE WITH YOU!!!
Diane, the wind turbines are needed to reduce the use of fossil fuels. The United States 🇺🇸 has committed to end the use of coal within ten years. Some coal mines have already closed. The electricity has to come from somewhere. My preference would be for solar panels on every roof and a few small wind turbines in every backyard. It would be harder for bad actors to impact our electricity supply if every home was independent (off-grid). It only costs about 15 to 20 thousand dollars for a complete home system and then you would have free electricity for the rest of your life!
Yes, thank you. Vineyard Wind knows that it cannot stop climate collapse – let’s get real. Thank you. The Tribe has a unique perspective and we are grateful to it for speaking up.
Frank, you’re right, one small wind farm is not going to repair the climate overnight. However, windmill farms covering the planet (and solar panels on every roof) can make a massive difference.
As much as I support the tribe, they are incorrect that this particular broken turbine is a health hazard, especially compared to using gasoline in cars. If they really cared about the environment, they wouldn’t allow gasoline cars on their roads.
The public expectation is that federal agencies (Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement in this case – US Secret Service in another) provide “information” (ANSWERS) regarding the Vineyard Wind incident and the Trump assassination. Failing this requirement gives cause to wonder whether these agencies work for the citizen or a political agenda!!!
Mark, does Vineyard Wind know why the turbine came apart? Was it an act of terrorism?
Stay strong!!
We are with you!!!!
Just the beginning of a long, painful, expensive experiment…
Peter, it’s hardly an experiment. Windmills have been successfully used around the world for centuries.
Thank you for electing me to the MV commission -please note i did not vote for this mess I asked to have a bond posted and did several times over several hearings- in view of the electric cable that cost Block island expensive problems nobond-no vote- when i asked vineyard Wind what happend to Block island ?i was told THAT WAS ANOTHER COMPANY !!! Iasked them if they traded information-“O NO” 10 years ago i donated 50 bucks to a new island project-maybe12 years-i guess I was naive- spent years trucking trailers of fish to NY fulton market from Packers wharf-until it was fished out-packing plant folded/the wind farm is raizing hell with whats left forthe fishermen..and women-so far high electric rates+no money