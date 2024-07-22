Aquinnah tribe calls for moratorium on offshore wind development

In the aftermath of a broken turbine blade off the Vineyard’s coast, the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) is calling for a moratorium on all offshore wind development in the United States until further research can be done on the impact of wind farm construction.

Aquinnah Wampanoag chairwoman Cheryl Andrews-Maltais expressed “strong concerns and outrage” over the fractured Vineyard Wind turbine blade and the debris that washed ashore on Nantucket in a letter to Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement director Kevin M. Sligh, Sr.

Andrews-Maltais, in a July 18 letter, said the foam and fiberglass debris have “potential negative and adverse impact[s]” on the environment, marine life, and human health.

“The ingestion of these materials by marine mammals could lead to serious health issues and disrupt the delicate marine ecosystem,” her letter stated. “Additionally, the presence of fiberglass fragments in the water poses a threat to shellfish, which are a crucial part of both the marine food web and also ingested by humans. The potential contamination of shellfish with fiberglass and other materials could have severe consequences for human consumption and public health.”

The chairwoman also said there’s been a lack of communication from federal officials to the tribe, which she called “unacceptable” and an “abject dereliction” of federal trust and treaty obligations owed to tribes.

“Furthermore, the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), a federally recognized Tribe and consulting party, has yet to receive any notice or communication from federal agencies regarding this incident,” Andrews-Maltais wrote. “It is concerning that there has been a lack of outreach and consultation with our federally recognized Tribe.”

Among multiple requests she made to BSEE in relation to the incident, Andrews-Maltais asked for “regular and transparent updates” and an explanation for what happened from Vineyard Wind and relevant federal agencies.

Andrews-Maltais also called for an “immediate stoppage” of offshore wind construction in U.S. waters until they can be evaluated for microfractures and other damages. She also called for a comprehensive study on the water quality and possible impact to undersea soils from debris particles.

A representative from the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, the federal agency investigating the Vineyard Wind incident, was not immediately available for comment. Nor was a representative from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the federal agency responsible for permitting offshore wind projects.

Debris cleanup still underway

Cleanup efforts are still underway on Nantucket. What started as work conducted by a team totalling four people has ballooned to over 50 workers in recent days.

Debris is still coming to shore on the island, most recently spotted floating near Madequecham Beach on Sunday.

According to Nantucket officials, a section of the blade has fallen into the ocean while a portion remains on the turbine, some of which is dangling.

“Many of our team members have been out in the Nantucket community for the last several days, either collecting debris or connecting with affected residents,” Klaus Moeller, Vineyard Wind CEO, said in a Saturday press release. “We are still working to clean the beaches and remain committed to working with the community to address this situation. We will provide timely and useful information on recovery efforts. As we continue to make progress, we are grateful to town officials for coordinating resources and for their ongoing support as work to fully clean-up Nantucket’s beaches.”

According to the town of Nantucket’s website, the town is considering legal action against Vineyard Wind for the potential financial damages the incident may have caused.

On Sunday, debris from the Vineyard Wind incident was found over three miles from Monomoy Island in Chatham.

Both Vineyard Wind and GE Verona, the company responsible for manufacturing and installing the project’s turbine blades, have been working to gather the dispersed debris.

It remains if debris has or will reach Martha’s Vineyard’s shores.

While there were initial reports of potential debris around Wasque Point on Friday, Trustees of Reservations spokesperson Mary Dettloff said there have been none reported from the company since.

“We still have not experienced any debris washing up on our beaches on Chappy,” Dettloff said on Monday. “Our rangers continue to look for debris as part of their patrol duties. We also continue to ask beachgoers to exercise caution and report any possible debris to our rangers or staff at the gatehouse.”

James Hagerty, Edgartown town administrator, said the parks department has surveyed Norton Point every morning but have not found any debris.