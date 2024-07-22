Ravizza to be arraigned on Vineyard charges

Jared Ravizza, who is facing multiple charges including murder in Connecticut, will be arraigned at the Edgartown District Court in September on misdemeanor and felony charges extending from an April incident in West Tisbury.

Ravizza was not present during a hearing Monday morning at the Edgartown courthouse.

On April 14, Ravizza was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery on a family/household member, as well as a property vandalism felony charge stemming from an incident in West Tisbury. The incident, which he was arrested for in April, involved assaulting his father and damaging his West Tisbury family home.

During this morning’s hearing, Judge Benjamin Barnes announced Ravizza’s arraignment for these charges to take place in the Edgartown District Court on September 12.

Earlier this month, Ravizza was ordered by a Plymouth judge to be held without bail for dangerousness. Outside of Edgartown, the 26-year-old Ravizza is facing 16 charges stretched over three separate courts relating to incidents that all took place on May 25. He is also charged with murdering his roommate in Connecticut, as well as fatally stabbing their two dogs.