Keith Anthony Debettencourt entered into eternal rest on July 7, 2024.

He was a lifelong Islander, and had a true love for the Vineyard — Not to mention all the family and friendships that kept him there. He was a self-employed plumber who graduated from Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School in 1979 for electrical. However, being from a family of plumbers, he chose to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps. He enjoyed camping, his bikes, and car collection. Being an Islander, he loved the water and its sports.

He leaves his mother, Joanne Peters Roberts of Falmouth; father, Lawerence Debettencourt of Oak Bluffs; sister, Kim Enos of Maine; brother, Eric Walker of Falmouth; sister, Laura Debettencourt Irby of Indiana; and sister, Leslie Debettencourt of Oak Bluffs. He’s also survived by his children, Keith Anthony Debettencourt Jr. and Christopher Lee Debettencourt, both of Falmouth; as well as by five grandchildren, and nine nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on August 3 at 12 pm at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Oak Bluffs. A celebration of life will follow the service at the Portuguese-American Club from 1 to 4 pm.