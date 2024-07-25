Dorothy’s Corner hosts second annual Gullah Geechee Dinner Party

1 of 4

On July 19, Dorothy’s Corner marked a significant milestone with their second annual Gullah Geechee Dinner Party, paying homage to Dorothy West and celebrating seven remarkable individuals who have left an indelible mark on 20th-century Black vacationers history. Among the honorees were Abigail McGrath, Lee Van Allen, Dr. Lorna Andrade, Dr. Frances Gaskin, Jocelyn Coleman Walton, Dolores Allen Littles, and Anita Christian.

The event began with a stirring performance by opera singer Ava Brown, with renditions of “Summertime” and “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.” Afterwards, guests were treated to an exploration of the inspiration behind Dorothy’s Corner and a compelling presentation on Black Historic Highlands history, which was led by Nydia Simone and Jeff Burnett, a doctoral candidate at Michigan State University.

The culinary centerpiece of the evening showcased the richness of Gullah Geechee culture, crafted by Chef Deon. Dishes featured included shrimp and grits, red rice, cornbread, collard greens, fried chicken, and macaroni and cheese. Desserts, including lemon pound cake and sweet potato pie by Simone, who is also a pastry chef, rounded out the gastronomic experience.

Honorees were presented with certificates acknowledging their invaluable contributions, captured through portraits by photographer Robyn Towney. Those attending the event included renowned figures such as photographer Leo Frame, journalist Charlayne Hunter-Gault, and golf pro Gerard Peterson, alongside other distinguished guests.

The evening not only celebrated the legacy of Dorothy West, but also underscored the ongoing importance of preserving and honoring the cultural heritage and contributions of African Americans in vacationing history.