A plea for a large-animal veterinarian

Island horse owner Laura Plunkett once witnessed a troubling scene in West Tisbury. A horse had been diagnosed with colic, and was struggling on the ground while waiting for a long time for medical help to arrive.

“I watched a horse thrash for what was hours before someone came to help,” Plunkett said.

According to Plunkett, these instances have become all too common on the Island. With hundreds of large animals, and only a minimal number of veterinarians, it is getting harder and harder to get care, and quickly.

“We have lots of stories where we’ve witnessed horses die,” she said, noting that some horses don’t get the services they need in a timely manner.

Plunkett is a member of the Martha’s Vineyard large animal emergency response committee, a subcommittee of the Martha’s Vineyard Horse Council that began in 2022. The group has members from the Ag Society, Martha’s Vineyard Horse Committee, Town Animal Control departments, Misty Meadows, and other Island horse barns, as well as veterinary technicians.

In response to a number of large animal emergencies, the group has recently launched an initiative to offer housing to attract a veterinarian with experience helping horses to the Island. Members of the committee indicated that there are a number of options for practicing, either working at one of two small animal clinics on the Island, or starting a mobile practice on their own.

The offer, provided through a partnership with the committee and a private homeowner, is a new-construction, two-bedroom rental home in West Tisbury. Additionally, it comes with space for two horses on the property.

The mission of the committee is to address the veterinary shortage on Island, particularly for equine and large animals, as well as set up an emergency system on Island.

“This committee came from my fear,” Plunkett said. “I got a horse and brought it here, but the reality of not having 24/7 animal coverage was keeping me up at night.”

The proposal to offer housing coincides with the recent closure of Island veterinarian clinics. My Pet’s Vet in Vineyard Haven closed in 2023, and Dr. Constance Breese of Sea Breeze Veterinary Service in Vineyard Haven recently announced her retirement.

Plunkett spoke to another instance of unattended animals, at which a horse needed to be euthanized. “I could not find anyone to euthanize that horse. We called the on-island veterinarians, and no one could come in on time. So, we had to call in someone that had been trained to euthanize by gun, and the horse had to be shot.” she said. The typical euthanization process is the administering of medication by a veterinarian.

Committee member Vickie Thurber estimates that there are approximately 250 horses on Island, while there are only about two on-island vets that can address the medical needs of those horses and larger animals. With a veterinary shortage, many animal medical emergencies can go unaddressed for long periods of time, especially for larger animals.

“We realized we had a really dangerous situation on our hands without any emergency services, especially for our horses, and that something had to be done,” Thurber explained.

“We are in dire need of a veterinarian.” Plunkett said.

If interested in applying for this role, contact the LAERC at vickiescoot@gmail.com or lauramplunkett@icloud.com