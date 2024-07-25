A slice of Tisbury Marketplace reheated?

After twenty years of serving what many consider to be the Island’s “best slice,” longtime owners and cousins Chris Pantalone and Peter Sullo have decided to sell their iconic waterfront pizzeria, Rocco’s Pizzeria.

The Vineyard Haven eatery, favoured by both locals and tourists alike, is once again listed for sale. Last year, we reported that it was on the market for $2.375 million. A possible deal in the works apparently failed to come together and so once again the owners have a forsale sign up this time for $2.4 million, as a “turn-key” business.

The owners, Pantalone and Sullo, are hoping a new owner will build upon the tradition they have established; one employee at the pizzeria gave The Times some advice for potential buyers: “make sure they can make a good pizza… quickly!”

While speed and quality are essential for success in the competitive pizza business, aspiring restaurateurs on the island face other significant challenges, such as finding full-time staff and the perennial struggle to find housing for employees. Despite these obstacles, the demand for great food and drink on the Vineyard remains extremely strong, and Rocco’s strength is its location with ample parking and a roof-top dining area.

The Tisbury Market property, listed by Ocean Park Realty, also includes two condo units with sea views. There’s also a top-deck seating area, commercial equipment, fixtures, and furnishings that come with the restaurant business.