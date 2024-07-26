Featherstone — Sometimes My Blues Change Colors

‘Sometimes My Blues Change Colors,’ a solo exhibition at Featherstone Center for the Arts by Delita Martin, a celebrated master printmaker, opens Sunday July 28 from 4 to 6 pm. The show is “a journey into the depths of cultural expression that compels us to rethink the boundaries of artistic representation.”

In “Sometimes My Blues Change Colors,” Martin unveils her concept of “Afro-Cubism” through an array of mixed media prints. Drawing inspiration from traditional Cubism, Afro-Cubism expands its horizons by incorporating cultural symbols, a palette of blue hues, and free-flowing forms. Martin’s Afro-Cubist prints, crafted from relief printing, charcoal, pastels, acrylic, hand-stitching, and printed papers.

Martin’s approach blends traditional African art forms with Afro-modernist aesthetics and Cubist sensibilities, resulting in a distinctly Black and women-centric perspective on themes of identity, challenging conventional notions of representation.

In her exploration of Afro-Cubism, Martin finds liberation in challenging traditional ideals of artistic expression.

“This art form allows me to explore new mediums, techniques, and narratives that pay homage to my heritage while engaging with modern contexts,” she says. “It encourages a dialogue between tradition and innovation, bridging the gap between past and present.”

The show’s opening reception is this Sunday, July 28, 4 pm – 6 pm. An Artist Talk is scheduled for Wednesday, July 31 from 4 pm – 5 pm.