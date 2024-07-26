The Moth coming back to the Tabernacle

On August 3, the Trinity Park Tabernacle will once again become the mainstage for The Moth, an event featuring storytelling from locals and visitors.

Founded in 1997 by novelist George Dawes Green, The Moth is a nonprofit organization that hosts “storytelling events,” where writers perform personal stories to audiences across the country.

“What we’re looking for in every story is ‘what are the things that are unique to this storyteller,’ but at the same time there are human feelings that possibly anybody could relate to,” storytelling master instructor and director Larry Rosen said on behalf of the show.

This year’s theme at the Tabernacle is real-life stories surrounding the idea of “Flying Starts.” Rosen explained, “The stories are about unusual paths and finding yourself in places you’ve never been before.”

One of the three Island performers will be longtime writer, speaker, and fisherman Jannet Messineo.

“When I first started fishing, I was a woman in a male-dominated sport […] it took me a long time to become a fisherman.” she said. “I’m going to tell stories about learning to fish and feeling invincible, as well as some stories that were more terrifying.”

Other performers include John Maloney and Yuliana Kim-Grant from the Vineyard, and Bonnie Levinson from Nantucket.

Director of marketing for the Moth Brandon Grant-Walker also spoke to the event. “We can be from different sides of the planet, different sides of the street, or different sides of the isle — but when you listen to someone being vulnerable and sharing a true story, you’ll learn a lot about yourself, the world, and new perspectives.”

“It’s an experience you won’t get from any other type of performance,” Rosen said.

The Moth on Martha’s Vineyard event will consist of 5 storytellers performances and a second featured musical act. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the event begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are available for purchase online at https://themoth.org/