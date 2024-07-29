Island Home sidelined Monday morning

Updated

The Island Home, one of the largest vessels in the Steamship Authority fleet, was sidelined again on Monday before returning to service.

Sean Driscoll, the ferry line’s communications director, said a loose sensor on a generator alternator was the issue that caused the Island Home to be taken out of service and the Coast Guard has now cleared the vessel for sailing. The Island Home will resume service starting with the 10:45 am departure from Woods Hole.

An issue with the generator also led to issues for some 76 vehicles with reservations last weekend.

On Monday morning, some passengers in Woods Hole grumbled as they walked past the Island Home sitting vacant in its slip.

The smaller freight ferry Gay Head filled in on the Vineyard route. A smaller vessel also meant that some of the trips between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard have stopped taking vehicle reservations. The number of walk-on passengers was also capped and some commuters were forced to take the next ferry to Oak Bluffs, which was delayed.

“Due to the vessel’s smaller capacity, walk-on cutoffs may occur,” the notice read. “Additionally, due to the vessel’s smaller vehicle capacity, not all customers may be able to travel on their booked trip.”

The notice recommended passengers with vehicles who want to rebook their trips to do so online or by calling the reservation office, which closes at 4 pm on Monday, at 508-477-8600.