No local listeria cases but some deli meats removed

Some Boar’s Head products have been removed from Island Stop & Shops shelves because of a nation-wide listeria outbreak that has been linked to deli meat consumption.

Stop & Shop said in a statement that they have removed products in an abundance of caution.

“As CDC/USDA continue to investigate certain deli meats for potential contamination, our supplier Boar’s Head has informed us that they are recalling certain deli meat products. Stop & Shop is in the process of removing all impacted products from sale,” a statement to The Times from Stop & Shop said. “In an abundance of caution, because this product is sliced in store, we are also in the process of discarding all other open deli meats and cheeses that could have been sliced or prepared in the same area and doing a deep cleaning of the deli. As always, ensuring the safety of the products we sell is our highest priority.”

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital officials confirmed that there have been no cases of listeria on the Island reported to them, nor have there been any in the entire Mass General Brigham hospital system.

Already epidemiologic data show that meats sliced at delis may be contaminated with Listeria and can make people sick, according to the CDC. Listeria was found in an unopened package of Boar’s Head liverwurst during the investigation, and more testing will see if it is the same strain that is making people sick.

The Center for Disease Control, or CDC is currently investigating the recent outbreak. As of July 26, 34 people have been infected from 13 states, including 2 individuals in Massachusetts. The CDC interviewed 33 people, who were all hospitalized. Two people died from the illness, one from Illinois and one from New Jersey.

Investigations by state and local public health officials found that 23 out of 24 people interviewed reported that they ate sliced meats at a deli in the month before they got sick. Recalled Boar’s Head products include liverwurst, Virginia ham, Italian Cappy style ham, extra hot Italian style ham, bologna, beef salami, steakhouse roasted bacon, garlic bologna, and beef bologna.

Listeria can cause severe illness, also known as invasive listeriosis, though local doctors say that severe cases are extremely rare.

“Early symptoms of listeria would be similar to other typical foodborne gastroenteritis such as fever, watery diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, and pains in joints and muscles,” Dr. Ellen McMahon from the Island hospital said. “In healthy people, it typically resolves quickly in about 2 days, and people have a full recovery.”

McMahon added that severe cases are often only found in people who are immunocompromised, pregnant, older, or in newborns.