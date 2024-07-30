One Connecticut veterinarian builds a Vineyard clientele

1 of 2

Getting reliable healthcare for some large animals on Martha’s Vineyard has become so difficult that one veterinarian living in Connecticut has built up a significant list of clients, making routine trips to the Island.

For the past year and a half, Dr. Erin Masur of Sheep Rock Veterinary Services — a mobile vet practice — has visited the Island about every three months for a week at a time and has collected a few dozen regulars.

“Living four hours away from Woods Hole, plus the ferry ride to the Island, can be daunting, especially when balancing family life and professional commitments,” she told the times after one of her most recent visits to the island. Moreover, maintaining her professional credentials is both time-consuming and costly. Living in Connecticut, she needs to maintain a veterinary license, a controlled drug substance license, and USDA accreditation all in Massachusetts.

But, Masur said, the practice has paid off and has been rewarding.

“Visiting places like Morning Glory Farm and seeing products made from my clients’ livestock on the shelves is the most rewarding part of my job. Knowing I contributed to those products getting to market is deeply fulfilling,” Dr. Masur said.

Aside from traveling the Island, the veterinarian also offers 24/7 telemedicine assistance to Island animal owners, once a relationship has been established. The service allows Islanders to access advice around the clock.

“Telemedicine support has been life-changing for Island livestock owners and farmers,” Masur says.

Masur works with various food animal species, including cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, and swine. She operates from a service truck, providing a wide range of medical care, though she is limited in performing surgeries that require sterile operating rooms.

Julie Scott of Slough Farm Foundation initially contacted Masur after following each other online. Scott saw the potential in bringing Masur’s expertise to the Island and contacted her with an offer to provide her services. Although intrigued, Masur faced logistical challenges like housing. However, the pressing need for veterinary services on the Island convinced her to take on the challenge.

“The Island farming community has been incredibly hospitable. They bend over backward to make things easier for me, and their cooperative spirit is truly inspiring,” she said.

Her initial visit to the Island was to conduct an educational workshop, where she left with several clients. Over time, her client base on Martha’s Vineyard has grown to about 30 clients.

“As long as I can manage the logistics, I plan to keep coming to Martha’s Vineyard. I feel invested in the agricultural businesses here and am continually impressed by the collaborative nature of the island’s farming community,” she added. She said that the Island’s farmers share resources and work together in a way she rarely sees elsewhere, creating a strong team dynamic.

One of her favorite aspects of her work is being outdoors and staying physically active every day. She also values the public health and food safety components of her job.

“If you’re considering offering services to remote areas, you really need to understand the local regulations and ensure you have a solid telemedicine plan. Confidence in the local farmers’ ability to follow medical advice is crucial,” she advises other veterinarians.

Dr. Masur decided to become a veterinarian a little later in life, taking a non-traditional approach.

“I was already most of the way through college when I realized I wanted a career that would touch upon public health, food safety, and agriculture,” she said. “My first day working with dairy cattle made me realize this was the perfect fit for me.”

Masur pursued veterinary school with a clear focus on large animal medicine.