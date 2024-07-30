More Vineyard Wind blade debris headed to Nantucket 

Several more sections of the deteriorating Vineyard Wind turbine blade fell into the ocean on Monday afternoon.

According to a Monday evening news release from Nantucket, the town’s officials were told by GE Vernova, the company responsible for manufacturing and installing Vineyard Wind’s turbines, that the blade pieces “detached from the hub” of the turbine.

“Some large pieces entered the water column, while smaller pieces floated on the surface. Additional debris landed on the turbine platform,” the Monday note from the town reads. Town officials further noted that some of the debris has sunk to the ocean floor.

“Small pieces of foam debris were released from these sections and observed floating on the water,” a later town update on Tuesday afternoon reads. “The debris primarily consists of small, popcorn-sized pieces of foam, with some larger pieces and limited fiberglass fragments possibly mixed in.”

More debris, mostly small in size, are expected to reach Nantucket beaches between Wednesday, July 31, and Thursday, August 1.

Company representatives had told town officials the detachment was “not unexpected,” although it has been several days since any debris detachment was last observed. A recent “rotor movement exercise” had previously resulted in a “one-meter piece” of debris falling off, according to a separate Monday update from the town.

The U.S. Coast Guard has maintained a 500-meter safety zone around the turbine and GE Vernova and Vineyard Wind have dispatched crews to “secure as much debris as possible for immediate containment and removal,”

GE Vernova and Resolve Marine, the marine salvaging company hired for the operation, are still developing a plan to remove the remaining portions of the blade in a “[safe] and controlled” manner.

The announcement does not state how large these pieces were. Representatives of Vineyard Wind or GE Vernova were not immediately available for comment.

The U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center also issued an advisory to mariners on Tuesday morning at 7:48 am that there were reports of “potential floating debris” in the vicinity of the damaged wind turbine around 20 nautical miles south of Martha’s Vineyard. The notice also said the pieces may be “scattered in multiple debris fields and varying in size.”

“Mariners are advised of multiple recovery vessels in the vicinity of wind turbine generator ‘AW-38’ and the use extreme caution when transiting the area,” the notice reads.