‘Broadway Divas’ comes to the M.V. Film Center

How lucky are we? No need for subways. No bridges or tunnels to drive through from out of town to Manhattan’s theater district. Broadway divas will grace the stage at the M.V. Film Center on Monday, August 5 at 7:30 pm in a show of the same name.

The four dynamic performers, with more than 30 years of show business in New York City and Los Angeles, will share an engaging evening of songs, theater, videos from their film and television careers, poetry, and spoken word. Charles Reese will perform James Baldwin in poetry and spoken word.

The show is presented by Cleo King, whose many credits include “Mike & Molly,” “Dreamgirls,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Minx,” “CSI,” “NCIS,” “Transformers IV,” and “The Life of David Gale.” She is also excited about the release this summer of her new Netflix animated series, “Hoops.”

“I come to the Vineyard every year, and I always wanted to do a show if I could find a venue,” King says. Richard Paradise, founder and executive director of the M.V. Film Society was game, and the show was born.

Paradise, dedicated to diversifying the cultural offerings at the Film Center, recounts, “When I heard from Cleo about the idea of her friends and colleagues on Broadway all vacationing here and their interest in performing together, I said, fantastic. I thought this would be a wonderful treat for Vineyard audiences. We’ve occasionally screened film versions of live Broadway performances, but it would be truly remarkable to have these singing stars entertain the film society audience.”

King started with two Broadway colleagues. “NaTasha Yvette Williams just won a Grammy for ‘Some Like it Hot,’” she explains. “This woman can sing a phone book or an encyclopedia. NaTasha is amazing. It’s the same with Kimberly Ann Harris. When she sings, the room stops.” King also invited the talented poet, orator, and author Dr. Shari Randolph and pianist Zachery Williams.

“We will tell our stories about how we got started, how we got to New York, how we did our first Broadway shows, and do a little bit of acting in self-created scenes,” King explains. “We will also have clips from past performances and audience participation.”

The women’s list of accomplishments is impressive. Woodruff has performed on Broadway in the original Oprah Winfrey presents “The Color Purple,” “Violet,” “Leap of Faith,” “All Shook Up,” and “Smokey Joe’s Café.” Harris has been a New York City-based performer for decades. She made her Broadway debut in “The Color Purple,” where she originated the role of Church Lady Doris. Harris recreated the role for the First National Tour as well.

Dr. Shari Randolph founded the SpokenWord Fest at the Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF). She has featured many poets at PAFF, Tuesdays at the Hollywood Athletic Club, and in her series “Soul Words & Music” with the Isaac Smith Orchestra.

Paradise says, “Who doesn’t love a Broadway show, especially a musical? I’m excited about it.”

King emphasizes, “We know how to sing. We know how to dance. We know how to have fun. You’ll get to know us. But more than anything, you will be entertained, and it will be fabulous!”

“Broadway Divas” happens August 5 at 7:30 pm at the M.V. Film Center. For tickets and information, visit mvfilmsociety.com/2024/07/broadway-divas.