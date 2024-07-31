MV Sharks’ playoff push comes down to final day

For the second straight summer, the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks are on the playoff bubble entering the final day of the New England Collegiate Baseball League regular season.

The Sharks currently sit in eighth place with a 20-22 record and the final Wild Card spot, and could punch their postseason ticket with a victory over the Mystic Schooners (23-20) away Wednesday night.

A postseason appearance would be an emotional victory for the Sharks, who fired their head coach two games into the season, lost their first six games, and strung together a seven-game winning streak at the end of June into July to salvage their season.

But they’re not in the clear just yet.

Should the Sharks lose their third straight game and the Ocean State Waves (19-23) sweep their doubleheader versus Vermont (30-11), the Vineyard would see their playoff aspirations slip through their fingers.

Coincidentally, the Sharks sat 0.5 games ahead of Ocean State at this point last season, but lost a nail biting doubleheader to the Waves which sent them packing early.

Interim head coach Ryan Miller believes the Sharks have the drive to survive.

“The energy is good, [and] the guys are excited for an opportunity to earn a playoff spot,” Miller said. “It would mean a lot. These guys have worked hard all summer — myself and my coaching staff could not be more proud.”

If the Sharks advance, their first round series will be against No. 1 Vermont or the reigning NECBL champion No. 2 Newport Gulls (27-16), beginning Thursday. The best-of-three will be played on the road.