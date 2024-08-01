Whelan expected to be released from Russian prison

Developing

Paul Whelan — the man with family on the Vineyard who has been imprisoned in a Russian jail for more than 2,000 days — is reportedly coming home.

According to multiple news organizations, Whelan is part of a large prisoner exchange with Russia that includes Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

CNN and other outlets reported that a senior administration official in the White House confirmed that Whelan and others are expected to be in the care of US officials. The prisoner exchange is expected to happen later today.

Whelan has been held captive in Russia since 2018. In 2021, he was convicted of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in a maximum-security colony. He and his family, including his sister, Edgartown artist Elizabeth Whelan, have vehemently denied the allegations.