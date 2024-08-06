Black journalist association hosts Vineyard event

Just days after controversial comments were made by former president Donald Trump, the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and Report for America will host a panel discussion focused on the growing racial voter gap and its implications for democracy.

The panel discussion will be held Wednesday, August 7, from 5:30 to 7 pm at the Union Chapel in Oak Bluffs.

The event comes in response to a recent report from the Brennan Center for Justice, which highlights a troubling decline in Black voter participation since the Supreme Court’s 2013 decision to weaken the Voting Rights Act. For decades, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 fostered progress toward voting equality, but recent changes have reversed these advancements, prompting urgent dialogue about the future of voting rights.

The Vineyard discussion also comes as Trump spoke at an NABJ Convention in Chicago last week where he made false claims about Vice President Kamala Harris’ race and repeatedly insulted a correspondent.

Wednesday’s panel will feature speakers who will discuss the effects of recent legislative changes on voting rights and share solutions to ensure equal access at the polls. Participants will also inform the audience about actionable steps they can take to help strengthen voting laws in their communities.

Panelists include Paula Williams Madison, chairman & CEO of Madison Media Management LLC & principal owner of The Africa Channel; Errin Haines, founding mother and editor at large for The 19th & MSNBC contributor; Wesley Lowery, executive editor of the Investigative Reporting Workshop and journalist-in-residence at Newmark Graduate School of Journalism; Michele Norris, columnist for The Washington Post Opinion Section and author and host of “Your Mama’s Kitchen;” and Trymaine Lee, correspondent for MSNBC, host of “Into America” and Contributing Writer to the “1619 Project.”