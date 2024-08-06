Clinton coming to Island

… George Clinton, that is, though you may know him as Dr. Funkenstein. The legendary funk musician behind “Mothership Connection” and hits such as “Atomic Dog” is on-Island this week for a live concert and to show his new paintings.

Clinton and bandmates are performing live — the Parliament–Funkadelic & the P-Funk All-Stars FunkFest will take the stage at Strand Theater in Oak Bluffs on August 7 at 8 pm. Tickets are currently selling for $250 each through Inkwell Inspirations, the platform presenting Clinton’s upcoming events.

Clinton is also showing his new and recent paintings at the “George Clinton: Coming Into Being” exhibit, held from August 5–8 at 47 Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs.

“The fact that [Clinton] has been colorblind all his life makes his works and story that much more compelling,” adds Inkwell Inspirations.