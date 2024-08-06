Island effort to help those displaced from State Forest

1 of 2

Less than a week after Island officials learned that the state Department of Conservation and Recreation cleared homeless encampments in the State Forest, a large effort by several local agencies has come together to help over 20 people that local officials say were impacted.

Harbor Homes staff, a local nonprofit that runs the winter shelter and provides solutions to homelessness on the Island, called for an emergency meeting last Thursday to coordinate what they’ve called “stabilization services” amongst local social service agencies.

Over 70 Island officials attended, including representatives from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, HUB Table, Island Grown Initiative, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services as well as local police and shelter volunteers, said Meghan Burke, director of community engagement for Harbor Homes.

The Zoom meeting was organized into four breakout sessions centered around a single focus — food, shelter, clothing, and medication and documentation. Each breakout group discussed how they could utilize the Island’s resources and collect donations.

Harbor Homes hosted the individuals affected the next day at the nonprofit’s office from 4 to 7 pm; staff said that seven unhoused individuals came. Donations included hygiene products and toiletries, and clothes from MV Clothes To Go by the United Methodist Church of Martha’s Vineyard, Brickman’s, and Chicken Alley, a community services thrift shop.

The Island Grown Initiative, or IGI, has also provided food directly to these unhoused members of the community and helped coordinate food donations and offerings from other Island organizations, Noli Taylor, co-executive director of the non-profit, said.

“IGI is honored to get to be part of the web supporting the basic needs of all people in our community. We sincerely hope that Harbor Homes receives the support they need to secure a year-round shelter to help prevent situations like this from arising in the future,” Taylor, who led the food support break-out group last Thursday, said.

Good Shepherd Parish, Island Wide Youth Collaborative, the Red House, West Tisbury Library, the hospital, and the Boys and Girls Club, as well as some local chefs and caterers have also offered food help, Taylor said.

The hospital coordinated doctors and pharmacists for medications lost from the cleanup and prescriptions needed. Harbor Homes also has had a public health nurse, substance abuse counselor, and clinical therapist at the office.

The stabilization services are meant to help on all fronts, Burke said.

Wendy Maseda, Dukes County public benefits worker, helped people get new social security cards, birth certificates, and other forms of identification, Burke said.

“It’s really amazing to see how many organizations came together for this vulnerable group of people,” Burke said. “All organizations care in their own ways, but when everyone is able to come together to solve a problem and provide assistance, it’s heartwarming.”

Harbor Homes plans to continue the stabilization services every day this week in addition to the MV Cares Outreach Coalition. No one came Monday, however, so the non-profit is debating if they should go meet the individuals where they are.

There were talks of establishing a temporary shelter for the summer after the encampment clearings, but Burke said they can’t sustain one long-term and decided against it. There was also uncertainty about who would stay there, and whether it would solely be those who lived in the State Forest.

As Islanders work to help their community members, new information continues to come out about the clearings.

New details

The state said in a statement to The Times last week that no more than three individuals were in the encampments as of a week ago, and that a maximum of approximately five individuals were there in June. But Harbor Homes has maintained that there were around two dozen people impacted.

Burke told The Times Tuesday that Harbor Homes was able to confirm that the state department did speak with three unhoused individuals before the scheduled clearing.

But Burke said that 25 people stayed in the State Forest, and that they’ve kept a list of those impacted; there were 16 males and seven females, and two were minors.

The minors are part of a nine-person family that has since found shelter off-Island, Burke said.

Twelve tents were lost, Burke said. Some people camp together, or do not have a tent.

Also, there’s been swift criticism of the clearings by state officials with both of the Island lawmakers issuing harsh statements in condemnation of the state’s actions.

“With the exorbitant cost of living forcing islanders out of their homes, and many workers living in substandard conditions, we must provide compassion and support to people struggling to find a home. I understand the need for both health and public safety with the increased threat of wildfires,” Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes said. “However, the fact that the state did not inform social service groups or homeless advocacy groups about the forcible eviction of homeless individuals shows a level of thoughtlessness and ineptitude that is unacceptable in public service. At a minimum, there should have been state, local, and nonprofit coordination to transition homeless individuals. Our office has met with island housing, hospital, and food equity representatives and will offer any assistance we can to the individuals affected.”

State senator Julian Cyr spoke to The Times after he talked with the DCR’s commissioner, Brian Arrigo. The commissioner committed to visit the Island in the fall to address fire hazards and other issues, including the challenge of finding housing for DCR employees “to adequately maintain the state forest,” Cyr said.

“I’m deeply disappointed that DCR took action to clear encampments of unhoused islanders in the State Forest with little or no coordination with local officials or human service providers, nor my office,” Cyr said. “Representative Fernandes and I have worked for years to draw DCR’s attention to the mounting yet unaddressed fire risk within the State Forest. DCR should be focused on clearing brush and fire hazards, not upending the lives of unhoused islanders trying to make do in an untenable housing crisis. It adds insult to injury that personal belongings were removed by an off-island contractor and cannot be located.”