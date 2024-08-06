Silas Berlin returns to perform classics at Edgartown library

Pianist Silas Berlin will be playing an afternoon piano concert at the Edgartown library Saturday, August 10, from 3 to 4 pm. The program will include Bach and Rachmaninov, and he and soprano Molly Conole will present Gustav Mahler’s “Songs of a Wayfarer,” a set of four songs, two of which are taken directly from Mahler’s first symphony.

Berlin grew up on the Island in a musical family. His father, Jeremy Berlin, is a well known Island pianist, and his mother, Chantale Legare, is also artistically inclined. Berlin currently lives in Seattle, having graduated from Cornish College of the Arts in 2021. He now is the staff accompanist for Cornish College and has a private practice teaching primarily children.

He began playing when he was just six years old. “At 13, I quit the piano until sophomore year in high school, when I returned to the instrument with a desire to learn jazz,” said Berlin. “My classical music awakening did not occur until my freshman year in college when jazz was still my focus. With the score in hand, I listened to Chopin’s waltz in A-flat major, Op. 63, a very simple but gorgeous little piece, and that was it! That’s what I needed to do.”

He plays less jazz now, but the skills he learned remain essential. “I actually credit my foundation in jazz music theory with helping me learn these pieces. Jazz theory helps me deconstruct the music in a way that the music becomes seen in multiple lights or avenues. It helps internalize the music and makes it improvisatory, which leaves room for spontaneity. Nuance is a wonderful thing in classical music.”

Berlin may live in Seattle now, but his love of the Island and his appreciation for the support the community here provides him runs deep. “There is so much support for the arts on the Island and such a broad and vibrant spectrum of talent. It is very special that some, like me, who don’t live here year round anymore, are given the opportunity to participate in Island events and be welcomed with open arms,” said Berlin.

Berlin is excited to return to his post as staff accompanist for Cornish College, “But mostly I look forward, as I always do, to continue learning the repertoire that I love most,” said Berlin.

Saturday’s event is free and open to the public. There is no registration required, thanks to the funding provided by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library.