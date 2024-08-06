Tennis tournament to support veteran housing

The first annual Island Inn Tennis Club Tournament is set to run on August 25, a fundraiser that will help build housing for Island veterans.

Around 150 people are expected to be in attendance so far for the tennis tournament, said Theresa Meehan, member of the Community Services’ veterans outreach group. Within that, 75 will be playing.

As the Bellevue Veteran Housing project in Oak Bluffs surges forward, money is still needed to complete the goal of $6.4 million total funds, according to Bob Tankard, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services veterans outreach coordinator. They now have at least $1 million. The plan is to construct three buildings with four single apartments in each building. In total, the project could house 12 individuals.

Funding from the tennis tournament will directly go to the housing project.

The general tournament will take place from 10 am to 4 pm, followed by a pro-exhibition match from 4 pm to 5 pm. The Mike Benjamin Band will also be performing. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com, and the event is being organized by the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center.

The Bellevue project

Tankard “planted the seed” for the project about two years ago, alongside Tom Bennett, associate executive director at Community Services. Bennett says the community has been a huge support thus far.

“The community really came through for us. So many people here really support the veterans,” said Bennett.

The need for veteran housing on the Island, Tankard said, is similar to the housing struggle many on the Island continue to face.

“We have guys living in the basements of peoples’ houses, you know friends’ houses. We have guys that are living in the back of cars,” Tankard said.

He said both him and Bennett had to “step up to the plate” in order to try and come up with housing for these people.

Oak Bluffs has given the project three and a half acres of land. This coming April or May will likely mark the beginning of building, and then the following spring in 2026 could mark completion, said Tankard.

Island Housing Trust will be the contractor and Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach will be the manager of the property.