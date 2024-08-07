Islands receive special designation in new housing law 

On Monday Gov. Maura Healey signed into law what her office calls the single largest housing bond bill ever filed in Massachusetts. Called the Affordable Homes Act, the law will authorize $5.16 billion in spending over the next five years, and rehabilitate more than 65,000 homes statewide, Healey’s office reported.

Noticeably absent from the legislation is the option for municipalities to enact a real estate transfer fee. Housing advocates on the Island and across the commonwealth have called for the fee that would enact a small percentage tax on high end real estate transactions, with funding going towards housing. All six Island towns passed support for the measure at town meetings. The governor originally included it in her housing package, but it was stripped from state house and senate versions with the real estate lobby pushing hard against the option.

Local state lawmakers and Island officials are frustrated that the option was not included in this legislation session, but they say they are optimistic with the rest of the Affordable Homes Act.

“The housing crisis has caused Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket to become profoundly unaffordable,” state Senator Julian Cyr, who represents the Island, said. “The Affordable Homes Act is a huge step forward in our long-sought efforts to provide relief to Cape Codders and Islanders struggling to afford year-round housing. The realization of a seasonal communities designation and the accompanying tools are a game changer in our efforts to salvage our year-round economy and community in the face of a daunting housing market.”

Part of the homes act includes a provision called the Seasonal Communities designation. The designation is reserved for communities like the Vineyard and provides tools for communities with changing housing needs due to seasonal employment.

Among the new opportunities outlined in the section of the law, Island towns can place year-round housing occupancy restrictions for projects in order to keep housing out of the short-term rental market and from second-home owners. As Cyr’s office said, it provides a tool to maintain a year-round housing market within a seasonal community.

The designation also allows towns to build housing specifically for municipal staff, without going through an extensive state review currently required. Many towns have struggled to find housing for staff including on the Island.

The housing act also allows towns to Increase a property tax exemption for year-round residents up to 50 percent. Currently state law does not allow towns to provide an exemption over 35 percent. The towns of Oak Bluffs and Tisbury currently provide exemptions for year-round residents, and West Tisbury is exploring the idea as well. According to the assessors office in West Tisbury, a residential exemption at 35 percent could save the average year-round taxpayer $2,000 a year.

According to the governor’s office, the recently passed law also requires seasonal communities to adopt bylaws or ordinances that enable the “construction of tiny houses and allow units to be built upon undersized lots, so long as all of the resulting units are designated as year-round housing,” Cyr’s office reported in a press release. All towns in Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, according to the office of Sen Cyr, are automatically designated as a seasonal community with the passage of the act.

The head of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission says he’s optimistic with the bill’s passage.

“Towns here will now have more tools to utilize in addressing their needs,” said Adam Turner, Executive Director of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. “We thank Senator Cyr for his leadership in moving the Seasonal Communities Designation forward this session.”

Among the other parts, the housing law includes allowing accessory-dwelling units — or in-law apartments — by right on single-family lots as long as the apartments are 900-square feet. There is also a $2 billion investment to repair and modernize state public housing. Healey’s office says that Massachusetts has the largest public housing portfolio in the U.S. with more than 43,000 units. And there is funding that is going directly to developing affordable housing.