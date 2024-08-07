Young filmmaker screens new documentary

On Thursday, August 1, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum hosted the screening of “Ms. West,” a documentary created by 16-year-old filmmaker Zoe Alphonse.



Zoe, who spends her summers on Martha’s Vineyard, was inspired by an exhibit on Dorothy West at the museum last summer where she works.



The documentary explores themes of identity, community, and finding one’s voice, centering on West’s personal experiences rather than just her literary works. West was an author during the Harlem Renaissance.



“It focuses on her character rather than her writings,” Zoe explained. “I thought she was a fascinating person who was underrepresented in the Harlem Renaissance and in American history.”



The film has caught the attention of her mentors. Anna Barber, curator of exhibitions at the M.V. Museum, praised Zoe for her insights as a young and aspiring filmmaker.



“It was surprising that someone so young understood the complexities of Dorothy as a person,” Barber said. “Her work shows that age does not limit creativity, and young people can contribute significantly to important stories.”



The young filmmaker spent about a year working on “Ms. West,” balancing her schoolwork with her filmmaking.



“As a high school student, I don’t have a lot of time,” she explained. “It took me about two months to research, and most of the time was spent editing,” she noted. Finding a trusted editor was a challenge due to her busy schedule as well. She eventually collaborated with a video editor whom she worked with in Chicago named Jake Russ.



Zoe hopes viewers will connect with West’s story. “You might not relate to her as a writer in the Harlem Renaissance, but you can connect with the feelings she expresses,” she said.



The most rewarding part of making the film for Zoe has been seeing others’ excitement. “I enjoy watching how people respond and express interest in Dorothy,” she said. Her advice to young filmmakers is clear: “Just pick up your camera and tell a story. Everyone has a story to share.”