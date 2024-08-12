African American Film Festival celebrates 22 years

1 of 31

From August 2 to August 10, the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF), famous for showcasing some of the very best of Black cinema, celebrated its 22nd year.

Screenings took place at the Performing Arts Center in Edgartown, and ESPN was the presenting sponsor. The Oscar-qualifying event featured a variety of independent films and documentaries, along with panel discussions, and events such as the annual White Party, Director’s Brunch, and the Women’s C-Suite lunches. Apple Original Films kicked off the opening festivities at l’etoile restaurant.

“We are thrilled to mark 22 years of amplifying Black filmmakers’ voices from our beginnings in Brooklyn to the beautiful shores of Martha’s Vineyard, we are proud of the festival’s positive impact on local businesses, and look forward to another year of celebrating Black excellence in film,” Co-founder of MVAAFF and founder of Run & Shoot Filmworks, Floyd Rance, said.

Based on the number of attendees this year, many others were looking forward to celebrating Black excellence as well. The festival attracted A-listers and audience members from around the world. According to photographer Dena Porter, there were many good conversations during “The Color of Conversation,” discussions, including conversations about the filmmaking process and challenges. “Several award-winning actors, producers, and directors were in attendance – some of whom are starting to get strong investors backing their films without them having to go to the mainstream film houses,” Porter shared.

This year’s showings of nearly 70 films and documentaries included, “Sing Sing,” directed by Greg Kwedar and starring Colman Domingo. “Sing Sing” is based on a true story and follows Divine G (Domingo), a man imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit. By performing in a theater group, alongside other incarcerated men, Divine G finds purpose. The film was followed by a discussion with Colman Domingo, producer Monique Walton, president and CEO of Sankofa.org, Gina Belafonte, and Senator Cory Booker, who talked about the impact of mass incarceration of black men and the importance of programming to help them cope in prison and when released.

Some of the many other screenings included, “In Due Season,” directed by Ashely O’Shay, which highlights America’s healthcare system, and the stories of Black Americans impacted by the lack of Medicaid expansion in the American South; “A Cup of Tea,” directed by Gabriel Noble, which follows Shannon and Coleman, who, still reeling from the loss of their son to police violence, reconnect years later and confront their grief; “That’s the Way God Planned,” described as a celebration of Billy Preston’s extraordinary musical legacy, and an examination of the personal and social forces that haunted him throughout his life. Festival goers also enjoyed delicious food and drinks, including a special dinner hosted by celebrity Chef Patrick Neely and Chef Juan Martinez, and wines curated by Black-owned sommelier TJ Douglas.