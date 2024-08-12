NABJ Island discussion: A wake-up call for voters

1 of 11

On the heels of an annual convention where the former president made controversial statements about the vice president’s race, Union Chapel in Oak Bluffs became the center of a critical discussion on the racial voter gap and its implications for American democracy.

Last week’s event, organized by the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) in partnership with Report for America, drew a diverse audience eager to engage with leading voices in journalism.

The panel featured prominent journalists including Paula Williams Madison, CEO of Madison Media Management; Errin Haines, MSNBC Contributor; Wesley Lowery, journalist-in-residence at the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism; Michele Norris, columnist for The Washington Post opinion section; and Trymaine Lee, a correspondent for MSNBC.

Panelists shared their perspectives on the challenges and solutions related to the recent decline in Black voter participation. The decline, highlighted in a report by the Brennan Center for Justice, has been linked to legislative changes following the Supreme Court’s 2013 decision to weaken the Voting Rights Act.

Lowery underscored the urgency of the situation, describing it as a “wake-up call” for Black voters.

“The decline in Black voter participation is not just a statistic, it’s a deliberate outcome of policies designed to suppress our voices. It’s crucial that we recognize these tactics for what they are—an attack on our democratic principles,” Lowery emphasized, calling for renewed efforts to protect voting rights.

Norris echoed the sentiment, stressing the broader implications of these issues. “Voting is a fundamental right, but it’s also a reflection of how we value each other in this society. When voting rights are eroded, it’s a signal that the voices of certain communities are being intentionally silenced,” she said, urging the audience to be vigilant and proactive in defending these rights.

The conversation also turned to action. Madison encouraged the audience to become more active at the local level, stressing the importance of grassroots efforts to safeguard voting rights.

“It starts at the local level,” she said. “Get to know your local officials, advocate for stronger voter protections, and educate your community about their rights.”

As the event concluded, Lee issued a call to action, reminding attendees that the stakes extend beyond any single election or issue. “This isn’t just about one election cycle—this is about the long game. The forces working to suppress the Black vote are playing for keeps, and so must we. We need to be strategic, resilient, and unyielding in our efforts to protect our rights,” Lee said.

The discussion at Union Chapel resonated with many in the Island community , sparking conversations that continued long after the event ended.

The discussion followed remarks made by former president Donald Trump last week at a NABJ convention where he falsely suggested that Vice President Kamala Harris had misled voters about her race and unleashed a torrent of criticism for comments seen as racist and divisive.