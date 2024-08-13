Kristen Michelle McHugh, 57, passed away at home on Martha’s Vineyard and went to heaven on Friday, August 9, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was the beautiful, loving wife of Patrick McHugh; best mom ever of Bella and Kate; daughter of Beverly and Byron Shaffer, and Jackie and Mike McHugh; sister of Beth and Michelle, Jenn and Rick, Jim and Susan, and Jamie; “Aunt Kristen” to Jeff, Andy, Meghan, Ben, Kevin, Joey, Colleen, Anna, and Evan; dog mom of Whitefoot, Maisy, Barkley, Applejack, and Bugsy; best friend to the Secret Brunch Society, and “Messy” to all the FUs. Her strength, faith, courage and unwavering joy will continue to show us all how to love and live life.

Per her wishes, Kristen will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at the Gay Head Cemetery in Aquinnah. A celebration of Kristen’s life that was full of love and laughter will be held in October in Michigan for family and friends.

Honey, it was love at first sight, at last sight, and all that was in between. Thank you for making such a beautiful life for me and our girls. I know Bebe, Kitty, and I told you we loved you a million times, but I wish we could tell you a million more. YOU WILL BE MISSED.