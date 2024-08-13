The Fair opens on Thursday!

Booths have been constructed and stocked, ready for the first fairgoers. Rides that arrived from off-Island last week and parked along the edge of the field are now in place. The hall is filled with flower arrangements, perfect specimens of fruit and vegetables, cakes, cookies, dilly beans, family projects, art by creators of all ages, sweaters, hooked rugs, furniture, carved birds, and more than I remember. Best of all are the quilts that hang from the rafters, so don’t forget to look up.

It’s the event of the year, planned for and anticipated by all. Cars will be streaming to and from West Tisbury for the next four days. I hope the weather will be sunny and cool.

I just saw a weather report that said sunny and cool weather was expected for the whole week. It was finally comfortable last weekend, a relief to have the windows open, with cool fresh air streaming through the house. Working outside was energizing. A blanket at night felt just right.

The annual summer cookout at the Howes House last Friday was fabulous. Delicious hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, and salads, with watermelon for dessert. It was a treat to visit with so many people Mike and I don’t see that often. Thanks to Bethany, Susan, Jennie, and all of the board members for a wonderful occasion.

Bethany reminded everyone about the surveys that were mailed to 50-plus year-old up-Island residents, year-round and summer. Information about how we use the facility, an assessment of needs, and how programs and services could be improved. It is due by August 16. If you didn’t get a copy, copies are available at the Howes House and at the three up-Island libraries. Or online: westtisbury-ma.gov/island-council.aging. For information, call 508 693-2896.

Former West Tisbury resident Perry Garfinkel will be in town to participate in Islanders Write at Featherstone on August 19. He will also speak about his new book, “Becoming Gandhi,” at the West Tisbury library on August 23. He’s working on a new book and plans to spend the winter at the Mazer house, his inspirational home.

At the library this coming week: Practice your line-dancing skills at 1 pm on Friday, August 16. Call Janet Holladay with questions: 508 693-8910. Vocalist Greta Bro, sax player Stan Strickland, pianist John McDowell, and bassist Bruce Getz will perform a jazz concert Saturday afternoon at 3 pm. Wednesday morning there will be a Farmers Market storytime at the Grange Hall at 10:30 am, and at 4:30 pm, a conversation between author Melissa Ludtke and baseball aficionado Jim Kaplan about Ludtke’s new book, “Locker Room Talk: A Woman’s Struggle to Get Inside.”

The last day to register to vote before the Sept. 3 Massachusetts primary is August 24. Town clerk Tara Whiting-Wells will be at the Public Safety Building from 9 am to 5 pm. Early voting begins that day, too, and will continue Monday, August 26, through Friday, August 30, 8 to 11 am.

The League of Women Voters will hold a forum at the Edgartown Library on Wednesday, August 21, at 4:30 pm. Candidates Arielle Faria of West Tisbury and Thomas Moakley of Falmouth, are running to replace Dylan Fernandes as our State Representative.

Abby and Nelson have loved the cool weather, rolling around and chasing each other like when they were a puppy and a kitten. Abby turned 5 years old last week and Nelson will be 11 at the end of the month. Where did time go?

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.