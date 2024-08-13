Windsurfer to circumnavigate the Vineyard for a cause

Nevin Sayre, a world-renowned windsurfing champion and recent inductee into the Windsurfing Hall of Fame, is taking to the water once again to support Martha’s Vineyard Community Services.

This summer, Sayre will embark on the “’Round the Vineyard Challenge,” aimed at raising awareness and funds for programming and services at Community Services.

Sayre’s solo journey will cover 55 miles around the Vineyard, with the event scheduled to take place when wind and sea conditions are optimal between August 20 and Sept. 30.

While Sayre is a four-time collegiate sailing All-American, his family also has a legacy of community involvement on the Island. His mother, Harriet Hart Sayre, served on Community Services’ board, co-founded the Possible Dreams auction, and elevated the Chicken Alley Thrift Shop into a cornerstone of the organization’s fundraising efforts.

“There are so many layers influencing the resurrection of the Vineyard Challenge,” Sayre is quoted in a release. “First and foremost, it is my small way to help support the important work MVCS does for Vineyarders. It also presents an opportunity to honor the longtime service and legacy of my mother, Harriet Hart Sayre. In a unique way, my reinvolvement with Community Services through the ‘Round the Vineyard Challenge ties the past to the present.”

From 1988 to 2008, Sayre spearheaded the MV Windsurfing Challenge, attracting windsurfers from around the globe to compete while supporting Community Services. This year’s challenge will introduce a modern twist — wingfoiling, a windsurfing spinoff sport that incorporates an underwater hydrofoil for enhanced speed and maneuverability.

“One hundred percent of the sponsorships and support I receive will go directly to services and programs at Community Services,” Sayre said. “I hope the Island will show a strong spirit of support for this organization that means so much to thousands of Islanders.”

Dr. Beth Folcarelli, CEO of Community Services, expressed her appreciation for Sayre’s efforts, noting, “Nevin has inspired our team and organization through the passion he holds for the sport, the history he shares about his family’s involvement with our cause, and the absolute value he places on the programs and services we offer. As a longtime and year-round resident of the island, Nevin well understands the challenges of individuals and families who live, work, and raise their families on Martha’s Vineyard.”

Communication and viewing points on Sayre’s journey will be shared on the event days so Islanders can cheer him on in real time.