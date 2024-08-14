Ag Fair 2024: Schedule of Events

Thursday—Sunday Events
- All Day: Drop-in Crafts (Fiber Tent)
- All Day: Scavenger Hunts (Animal Barn)
- All Day: Shearing Demos (behind Fiber Tent)
- 11 am: Animal Meet and Greet (By Barns)
- 2:30 pm: Animal Meet and Greet (By Barns)
- 10 am–4 pm: Knot Tying Booth (Education Barn)
- 10:30 am: Storytime (Music Tent)
- 12–2 pm: Tie-Dye Your Own Vintage Fair Shirt (Fiber Tent)
- 12 pm: Miss Molly Stilt Walking and Hula Hooping (roaming)
Thursday, August 15 (10 am–11 pm):
- 10 am–12 pm: Shellfish Touch Tanks with MV Shellfish Group (Education Barn)
- 10:15 am: 4-H Opening Day Parade (Animal Barn)
- 11 am: Prepare Your Quilt for Show (Fiber Tent)
- 12 pm: Cicilio Neto and Chilmark the Ox Demonstration (Show Ring)
- 12–1 pm: Roberta Kirn Community Sing (Music Tent)
- 12–2 pm: Nancy Luce Craft and Photo Booth with MV Museum (Education Barn)
- 12–2 pm: Horse Fun with Misty Meadows (Education Barn)
- 1 pm: Sheepdog Demo (Show Ring)
- 1 pm: Woven Rubber Band Keychains (Fiber Tent)
- 1–4 pm: Fair Poster Signing (Merch Booth)
- 2–3 pm: Mark & Molly (Music Tent)
- 2–4 pm: Learn about Island Birds with Felix Neck (Education Barn)
- 2–4 pm: Decorate a Reusable Bag with Vineyard Conservation Society (Education Barn)
- 3:30–5 pm: The Roundabouts (Music Tent)
- 4:30 pm: Sheepdog Demo (Show Ring)
- 5 pm: Goat Show & Judging of Goats (in front of Animal Barn)
- 5:30–7:30 pm: The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers (Music Tent)
- 6 pm: Youth Cattle Show (Show Ring)
- 6:30 pm: Youth Sheep Show (Show Ring)
- 7–9:30 pm: Flying Elbows (Ag Hall Porch)
- 8–10 pm: The Outskirts (Music Tent)
- All Day: Upis Land Band (Roaming)
Friday, August 16 (10 am–11 pm)
- 10 am: Judging of Miniature Donkeys and Horses (Animal Barn)
- 10 am–12 pm: Nancy Luce Craft and Photo Booth with MV Museum (Education Barn)
- 10:30 am: Judging of Cattle (in front of Animal Barn)
- 11 am: Portuguese Knitting Demo (Fiber Tent)
- 11:30 am: Judging of Swine (Animal Barn)
- 12–2 pm: Horse Fun with Misty Meadows (Education Barn)
- 12–2 pm: Wonderful World of Seeds with Island Grown Initiative (Education Barn)
- 1 pm: Judging of Rabbits (Animal Barn)
- 1 pm: Make a Fancy Potholder (Fiber Tent)
- 2 pm: Judging of Llamas and Alpacas (Animal Barn)
- 2 pm: How to Upcycle Old Clothes (Fiber Tent)
- 2–3 pm: The Pinkletinks (Music Tent)
- 2–4 pm: Decorate a Reusable Bag with Vineyard Conservation Society (Education Barn)
- 3:30 pm: Livestock Fit and Showmanship (Show Ring)
- 4–5:30 pm: The Convertibles (Music Tent)
- 6–7:30 pm: Missis Biskis (Music Tent)
- 8–8:30 pm: Miss Molly LED Light Show (Pulling Ring)
- 8–10 pm: One Weird Sin (Music Tent)
- All Day: Upis Land Band (Roaming)
Saturday, August 17 (10 am–11 pm)
- 10 am–12 pm: Nancy Luce Craft and Photo Booth with MV Museum (Education Barn)
- 10 am–12 pm: Flint Corn Ornaments with Aquinnah Cultural Center (Education Barn)
- 1–4 pm: Fair Poster Signing (Merch Booth)
- 2–3:30 pm: Phil Spillane and Friends (Music Tent)
- 2–4 pm: Decorate a Reusable Bag with Vineyard Conservation Society (Education Barn)
- 2–4 pm: Horse Fun with Misty Meadows (Education Barn)
- 3–4 pm: Touch A Tractor (Pulling Ring)
- 4–5:30 pm: The Convertibles (Music Tent)
- 6–7:30 pm: Dock Street Fight Club (Music Tent)
- 7–9:30 pm: The Tristan Israel Band (Ag Hall Porch)
- 8–8:30 pm: Miss Molly Fire Show (Pulling Ring)
- 8–10 pm: Johnny Hoy & the Bluefish (Music Tent)
Sunday, August 18 (10 am–6 pm)
- 10 am–4 pm: Bee and Honey Demos and Crafts with the MV Beekeeping Club (Education Barn)
- 11 am: How to Make a T-Shirt Quilt (Fiber Tent)
- 3 pm: Barn Closing Parade (Animal Barn)
Ag Fair Contests
(**pre-registration required)
Thursday
- ** 10:30 am: Parade of Oxen & Oxen Obstacle Course (Pulling Ring)
- ** 11 am: Oxen in Hand (Pulling Ring)
- ** 2 pm: Oxen Pull (Pulling Ring)
- 3 pm: Chopstick Knitting Competition (Fiber Tent)
- ** 3:30 pm: 4-H Youth Cattle in Hand Obstacle Course Show (Show Ring)
- 4 pm: Sack Races (by Show Ring)
Friday
- **11 am: Draft Horse Halter Class (Pulling Ring)
- **1 pm: Draft Horse Pulling Contest (Pulling Ring)
- 2 pm: Kids Corn Husking Competition (behind Hall)
- 3 pm: Chopstick Knitting Competition (Fiber Tent)
- 3 pm: Pet Show (Music Tent)
Saturday
- **10 am: Antique Tractor Pull (behind Pulling Ring)
- **10:30 am: Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull (next to Show Ring)
- **11 am: Woodsman’s Competition (Pulling Ring)
- **3:30 pm: 4-H Animal/Handler Costume Contest (Show Ring)
- 4 pm: Shucking Competition (behind Hall)
- 5 pm: Sack Races (Show Ring)
- **5:30 pm: Mini Excavator Competition (behind Pulling Ring)
- 5:30 pm: Tug-O-War Competition (Show Ring)
Sunday
- **9:30 am: Dog Show Check-in (next to Pulling Ring)
- **10 am: Dog Show (Pulling Ring)
- **11 am: Local Equine Events (Show Ring)
- **11 am–5 pm: Cornhole Summer Showdown (between Hall and Show Ring)
- **2 pm: 4-H Animal Talent Show (Show Ring)
- **3 pm: Women’s Skillet Toss (Pulling Ring)
- 3 pm: Chopstick Knitting Competition (Fiber Tent)