Alpaca Yoga

Alpacas do yoga? Not really, but you can partake in a 45-minute relaxing session of yoga among Island Alpaca’s friendly alpacas with instructor, Jason Mazar-Kelly (YogiJay). Bring your own mat or purchase one of theirs. There will be a meet and greet afterwards with these gentle furry critters. All levels are welcome. Children under 14 may participate with accompanying adults. Make reservations 24 hours in advance. Walk-ins are welcome if class is not sold out. $35. Friday, August 16, 10 to 11 am. Island Alpaca, Vineyard Haven.