Comradery in the community

1 of 19

There is always a spirit in the air in August on Martha’s Vineyard, and this year that late summer wind feels particularly intense blowing across the entire Island and pointing steadily in the direction of hope. It is perhaps no coincidence that this rejuvenating sense of power and pride came after Kamala Harris’ announcement to run for president as she heads toward nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week.

The wave of joy that is the spirit of her campaign rolled up on the shores of Martha’s Vineyard on July 29 when her husband, Douglas Emhoff, returned to the Vineyard to campaign for his wife. At a fundraiser in West Tisbury, he said he was happy to be on the Island again, but added there was no time to rest, and that “it’s go time right now.” It’s also no secret that August is traditionally when most people of color visit, and this summer has been packing some serious heat with more illustrious events than ever before. With too many excellent events to name, four of them have really made a significant impression on the Island, and on me personally. So I wanted to share my take on the following events that have taken the Island by storm: the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF), the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Legacy Week, the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), and the first annual Black-Owned Brands Summer Bazaar.

Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF)

The Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, otherwise known as “The Summer’s Finest Film Festival,” was founded in 2002 by power couple Floyd and Stephaine Rance. This jam-packed nine-day jubilee is targeted toward shining a spotlight on African American filmmakers, both independent and established, to promote their creatives to a captivated, nurturing environment and audience. One of the spotlight films at this year’s festival included “Luther” by awardwinning filmmaker Dawn Porter, who is a local on the Island. This sold-out show received nothing but praise as attendees exited the cinema with heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelmingly dynamic film. Another highlight was the opening night film, “Sing Sing,” as the audience was taken on an emotional rollercoaster through a true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, followed by thought-provoking conversations.

We’d be here all day if I tried to express the multitude of groundbreaking films presented at this year’s festival, but I’m sure if you ask anyone who attended, you’d be terribly sorry you missed it! Held at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center, you can feel the outpouring of creativity as you approach the doors each day. This being the 22nd year of Black excellence in film on Martha’s Vineyard, from August 2 to 10, we were reminded just how powerful the voices of people of color can be when given the opportunity to be amplified on the big screen. Floyd Rance says, “We are beyond thrilled to mark 22 years of amplifying the voices and stories of Black filmmakers … From our beginnings in Park Slope, Brooklyn, to the beautiful shores of Martha’s Vineyard, we are extremely proud of the financial impact felt by all Island business during the two weeks of the festival, and look forward to another year of celebrating Black excellence in film.”

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Legacy Week

The emergence of historically Black colleges and universities took place during a time when Black students weren’t allowed to attend traditional colleges and universities in the U.S. The first HBCU was founded in 1837, and 187 years later, there are 107 schools throughout the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The rich cultures and histories of these HBCUs have been brought to our beautiful Island through the HBCU Brand Partners — Legacy Week on the Vineyard. Walking down Circuit Ave. in Oak Bluffs on any given day, you can spot a plethora of HBCU pride worn proudly as a form of advocacy and visibility for their alma maters. This year, the seventh, was full of opportunities for fellow HBCU alumni and their families to connect and participate in events both fun and impactful.

For example, on August 1, a gathering was facilitated titled “Brother’s Are Y’all Alright — Cigars, Cocktails, and Conversation,” with the intention to bring together men of color in a safe space to unpack and connect. At this event and many others I attended during the HBCU Legacy Week, July 29 – August 3, I was reminded what it was like to coexist in a space of Black excellence regardless of the age, industry, or hometown, which is what I loved so much about attending my HBCU. As an Howard MBA alum, I always appreciate the opportunity to not only network with a wide range of Black excellence, but be empowered through parties with a purpose, while building new bonds. It felt like this summer in particular, I couldn’t walk within a five-step radius without seeing a sweatshirt representing an alma mater, followed by a reunion of alumni who attended the same school, even though they never met before. Not to mention the fraternity and sorority members, who were commanding attention in their unapologetic brother and sisterhoods you can’t help but to want to be a part of, especially the Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKAs), the country’s oldest Black sorority and one of the Divine Nine, which claims Kamala Harris as a member. It was a true homecoming. The founder of Legacy Week of the Vineyard, Sherly Wesley, says, “There has always been a rich history of HBCU alumni, families of HBCU alumni, and students here on Martha’s Vineyard, which ties into the idea of the power of place. This presence is felt and seen as you walk down any street or dwell in any town while here. The pride folks have in representing their school along with aligning themselves with the community is unmatched. Being HBCU alumni ON Martha’s Vineyard is definitely a vibe you don’t want to miss! It is why I do it. It is a pouring session. We pour into each other love, friendship, experiences, and connections.”

National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ)

For too long there were too many Americans who had never heard about the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), but a lot more now know about this organization and its crucial role in our free press. It was hard to miss the news of Donald Trump’s false and outrageous comments that challenged Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity. This all took place on July 31 in Chicago at the annual NABJ conference, which has a long tradition of inviting presidential candidates to be interviewed on stage. However, this episode, as disgraceful as it was, can be seen as a blessing in disguise, because it not only shone a spotlight on NABJ as an underrecognized organization, but also opened conversations far and wide about our upcoming presidential election, the role of race in the life of Harris, and the role it will play in the choice we will all make on election day. NABJ is a nonprofit organization founded in 1975, and remains the largest organization for journalists of color in the nation. Providing quality services and advocacy to all levels of journalists across a multitude of platforms is something the company has taken pride in since its origins.

On August 7, NABJ took the Island by storm in partnership with Report for America, a nonprofit news organization that supports the next generation of journalists, and locally sponsored by the Martha’s Vineyard Times, in a dynamic panel discussion titled “When We Vote: Why It Matters.” I could feel the intensity in the overflowing historic Union Chapel in Oak Bluffs, as Paula Williams Madison, journalist and writer, moderated the discussion with four elite journalists. Errin Haines, Wesley Lowery, Michele Norris, and Trymaine Lee are the four awardwinning journalists that you need to know, as they all have the ultimate accolades in the realm of journalism and have dedicated their lives to making an impact with their voices in our black and brown communities.

After the panel I had the opportunity to sit down with Ken Lemon, NABJ president, and asked him to share a few words about what drives the NABJ initiatives, and he passionately said, “We are a group that not only fights for journalists in the newsroom, but also fights for those stories that are important to people in the Black community. So many times when we talk about overlooked communities, part of the reason is that people aren’t exposed to those communities — they aren’t exposed to Black life, they aren’t exposed to the individuals that make a community special — they aren’t exposed unless something bad happens in that community… Part of what we do is fight for those important stories … that is the most important thing we do for the community at large.”

Black-owned Brands Summer Bazaar

The first annual Black-Owned Brands Summer Bazaar was held at the prodigious and beautifully restored Dragonfly House in Oak Bluffs on August 3, and Islanders and visitors alike are already inquiring when the next pop-up will take place. Three powerhouse Black-owned businesses, Awet New York, Studio Danroy, and the DJ Henry Dream Fund, presented the Island with an exclusive shopping experience for consumers who appreciate a carefully curated approach. Overlooking Inkwell Beach, you could hear the waves crashing lightly against the shores as old-school soul music set the scene. Dan and Angella Henry, the proud and gracious owners of Dragonfly House, Studio Danroy, and the DJ Henry Dream Fund, are a pivotal part of the African American community on the Vineyard and the world. The Henrys have dedicated their lives and home to honoring their late son, Danroy (“DJ”) Henry, 20, who was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Pleasantville, N.Y., in 2010. The couple celebrates DJ’s legacy through philanthropy, by providing opportunities, such as this Black Brand Bazaar, to make a powerful, positive impact.

Both RSVP shoppers and passersby all seemed pleasantly surprised by the intimate yet joyful gathering filled with fashion, community, and culture at the Dragonfly House. As a fashion designer myself, I was elated to have the opportunity to get to know fellow designers of color, and hear from them personally about their brands, especially on such historic grounds. Being able to hear the passion in their voices as they spoke about their brands and the joy in their faces as they sold special pieces to consumers who appreciated the love poured into them was an utmost pleasure. The featured brands this year were Awet New York, Avid Swim, Black Joy, Kaphill Collection, the Lulo Project, Shekudo, V. Bellan, and Studio Danroy. Co-founder Awet Woldegebriel, a refugee from Eritrea, founded Áwet New York in 2020, and says, “This is just the first of many. It will be bigger and better next year — the goal is true support and exposure of incredible Black-owned brands.”