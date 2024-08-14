A lot of local foods at Notalot shop

1 of 9

Early this summer I noticed an advertisement in our print paper announcing the opening of the Notalot Farm Shop on Kennebec in Oak Bluffs. Since that day I had it on my summer bucket list to stop in there on a day off and get some fancier than Stop & Shop snacks to enjoy on my porch. When I saw they had Iggy’s bread I was all in. It took me until August to have a full day off with no commitments, so when that day came I was thrilled to be able to bike into town to the shop and check it out. The shop accepts online orders on their website for curbside pick-up, which the convenience of that allures me but a bike ride would help me work up an appetite.

The summer is so busy and to get your groceries bagged up and brought out to your car is what I believe is one of the busiest streets on the Island seems like a dream come true. But, I am incredibly indecisive, so if I went to the shop I would be able to see all the items for sale. I also wanted to take some pictures of the interior, and groceries while I was there.

I got to Notalot Farm Shop in the afternoon and as I walked up I remembered what used-to be a three car garage made over into a snazzy little shop with a nice mint teal logo. (As a designer I am all about logos and colors.) It was a gloomy day but the natural light coming through the windows was a nice reprieve from fluorescent store lights. I looked over the shop, and I saw a lot of local products with appealing packaging.

I was greeted by a very nice man named Dave standing behind the counter. He and his wife Julie Keefe own the shop. I got to chatting with him about some of the products they carry, and he helped me choose a sampling of items. Some Island names you might find on their shelves — Grey Barn cheese and meats, M.V. Seafood Collaborative fish, M.V. Smokehouse spreads, Island Bee Co. honey, TigerHawk hot sauce, Mimi’s hot sauce, M.V. Sea Salt, Chilmark Coffee, Chappy Kitchen mustard, State Road Chocolates, Ghost Island Farm produce, pottery by MVRHS student Claus Smith, and more.

I ended up with Martha’s Vineyard Smokehouse smoked bluefish ($18) to have with Seven Stars every-thin crackers ($7.25), Sahale almonds ($10) which are sweet, candied. I have had before — love. Of course I wasn’t leaving without Iggy’s white sliced bread ($10) and the fixings to make a ham sandwich. The organic sliced Black Forest ham ($9.50), a locally grown tomato, Uncle Neil’s Mustard made by the Chappy Kitchen, which came in an adorably cute glass jar ($7), and the famous Grey Barn Prufrock cheese ($25). For dessert I picked out the ‘Chill Bar’ white chocolate bar ($8).

It was a perfect sampling to graze on for the rest of my day. When I got home I unpacked all the goodies and carefully read the labels and admired the designs of each of them and the packages. I love to look at the stories and bits on each, some telling a little more about what the item is, where it’s made, or their use of design elements on the packaging.

First, I made myself a ham sandwich for lunch, along with some of the bluefish spread on the every-thin crackers and washed it down with Natalie’s lemonade ($6). The lemonade was sour and the mustard on the sandwich was sweet, yet spicy, it wasn’t like any other mustard I’ve had before. The bread was soft, fluffy, and gave the sandwich a nice air to it.

I took a nap in the hammock on my porch, and relaxed for the rest of the day, nibbling and grazing on all the snacks I’d purchased, all of which were fantastic. I found myself shaving off a little bit of the cheese each time I opened my fridge. As much as I wanted to save the Grey Barn cheese, I couldn’t help myself, it was so melt-in-your mouth good.

It was such a fun experience being able to poke around and shop for items other than the essentials, though they even had those too.

By the end of the day I had sampled all the goodies and ended with a chunk of the white chocolate pecan bar. Just before brushing my teeth to go to bed. I closed my eyes just after the sun went down and I felt a full feeling, not like my stomach was full, but my heart was — content and happy.

I admire how the owners have curated this shop, such a fun way to share some Island products all in one spot. Whatever the occasion, a day off, dinner party, snacks for the beach, a gift for a friend, or for no reason at all, it’s worth a stop in to check it out.

The Notalot Farm Shop, 28 Kennebec Ave., Oak Bluffs. Open 10 am to 8 pm. They’re unsure if they will be open year-round but are certain to be open through September. In the next couple months curbside pickup will definitely be something I will try out. For more information or to order online, visit notalotfarmshop.com.