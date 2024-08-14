Oak Bluffs considers regionalization for fire chief position 

With Oak Bluffs Fire Chief Nelson Wirtz set to retire in December, the town is considering the possibility of regionalizing the chief position with another Island municipality.

While town officials say that many more details need to be worked out, the possibility of sharing a fire chief with Tisbury, or possibly another town like Edgartown, was the unanimous recommendation from the Oak Bluffs personnel board.

“The Personnel Board believes that a shared Fire Chief could offer substantial fiscal benefits to both communities and address ongoing challenges, such as the shortage of applicants and housing limitations,” the personnel board’s August 18 letter reads. “We appreciate your consideration of our recommendation and strongly believe Oak Bluffs, at this critical juncture, must earnestly collaborate with other communities to redefine employee organizational structures and introduce shared services to maintain essential public safety operations.”

The recommendation was to the town’s select board who said that details would have to be considered before any decisions were made.

“That’s a big conversation,” Gail Barmakian, chair of the select board, said during a Tuesday evening meeting. She said while it’s good to discuss, the actual process of potential regionalization could be lengthy.

Oak Bluffs town administrator Deborah Potter said a “framework” will need to be established with other towns to consider this option because there were many lingering questions, such as which town pays for what and which board the chief would answer to.

There are also other factors under consideration in the search for a new chief, such as whether to hire a firm to handle the hiring process and whether to have an interim chief, which could give the town more time to determine whether they want a shared chief.

Additionally, the town is looking to have the next chief be a “weak chief” rather than a “strong chief.” Under state laws, a “strong chief” has greater control over hiring, firing, and complete control over disciplinary action in the department. These responsibilities would fall to the select board with a “weak chief.”

“Chief Wirtz is the last strong chief,” Potter said, adding this will need to be clear in the job description.

No decisions were made on Tuesday regarding the fire chief, but the board will be inviting Wirtz and Oak Bluffs Deputy Chief Stephen Foster for their input during the next select board meeting on August 27.

Outgoing Chief Wirtz said that when he steps aside in December, he would still help the Island work towards regionalization. “I still want to be involved in helping emergency management on the Island coalesce a little better to be more of a county approach rather than a town by town approach,” Wirtz said.