Coastal climate change experiment postponed

A novel climate change mitigation experiment that raised concerns among some regional environmental entities and local fishery groups has been postponed potentially to next summer.

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, or WHOI, originally hoped to conduct an experiment of dumping sodium hydroxide off the Island’s coast in August. The federal Environmental Protection Agency had extended a comment period in their review by 10 days, and now the institution announced that a research vessel they planned to use is no longer available until the fall.

“WHOI explored finding a potential replacement vessel, but it was not available until late September, with the possibility of additional delays due to the anticipated active hurricane season,” the institution stated in a press release. “Researchers concluded that the ocean conditions this late in the season would be significantly less favorable for the research, which is dependent on warmer ocean temperatures.”

Phase 1 of the experiment would be conducted 9.5 miles off the coast of Nomans Land. Researchers propose gradually releasing 6,600 gallons of a sodium hydroxide solution to study the effectiveness of ocean alkalinity enhancement as a technique to increase the ocean’s natural ability to remove carbon from the atmosphere.

The EPA has yet to approve the experiment.