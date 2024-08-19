Five Corners flooded by rain

1 of 3

A rain storm led to some flooding along Beach Road and Five Corners in Vineyard Haven on Monday afternoon. Water had reached the doors of a few area businesses by the early afternoon, though meteorologists expected rains to diminish.

Andrew Loconco, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Norton Office, told the Times close that rain was expected to let up shortly after 3 pm.

He said there are no additional showers south of the Vineyard and the current rain was drifting north toward the Cape.

He said the rain was not related to Hurricane Ernesto, which is “well to our east.”