Seth Meyers to host benefit for Chilmark Preschool

Late-night host and Chilmark homeowner Seth Meyers is set to perform a benefit show for the Chilmark Preschool on August 28.

The event, which will take place at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center, aims to raise funds for the construction of a new facility for the preschool.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Seth will share his incredible talent to benefit the Chilmark Preschool,” said Rebekah Thomson, board chair of Friends of the Chilmark Preschool. “We’re so grateful for his support in helping us build a new, permanent home for our preschoolers.”

The Chilmark Preschool, currently operating out of a classroom at the Chilmark School on the Beetlebung campus, has seen a growing demand for preschool options for working families, school administrators say. In 2023, the town meeting granted permission to design and build a new building, which would double the number of children the school can accommodate.

“This event comes at the perfect time,” said Thomson. “We are in the midst of our fundraising campaign for the new building, so being able to share our story with a broader audience is critical.”

The show, scheduled for August 28, will begin at 7:30 pm.