High school bans cell phones, other devices

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School committee voted 5–3 on a new policy to lock away student cell phones and other personal devices during school hours.

The “away for the day” policy will give each student a pouch in which to stow their technology during the school day. Mobile phones, earbuds, headphones, and smartwatches are subject to the rule, as may be other personal devices.

The policy does accompany the school providing a Chromebook for every student, and is the product of a state grant to reduce student distractions, multiple public forums, and a school task force.

The rule passed three weeks before the coming school year.

School staff have strongly supported a Chromebook for every student. All of 66 teachers the school polled supported such a policy.

Principal Sara Dingledy predicts students will be frustrated at first, but says she looks forward to creating a richer learning environment.

“I think we are anticipating that it’s going to feel like a huge disruption for students,” she told The Times. “We believe it’s the right thing to do for students, and is good for the school and for work we have about teaching prosocial behavior and keeping student education at the center … we know that if you persist through it, that the outcomes are really positive.”

The policy points to reduced distractions, enhanced social interaction, mental health benefits, and improved academic performance as desired outcomes of a phone- and social-media-free learning environment.

“Research indicates that reducing phone usage addresses the current trend of social deprivation among adolescents, by encouraging students to interact more with their peers in the hallways, in the cafeteria, and during down time,” the rules read.

The high school joins many schools nationwide in strictly regulating phone use. The New York Times reported this month that eight states have passed laws or rules this year to limit student phone use at school.

Before adding the changes in the student handbook, the MVRHS school committee debated new updates to the proposal, how to best communicate the policy’s punishments to students, and whether its rules were well-defined.

The policy also lays out tiers of punishments for repeat infractions. The school will confiscate a phone after a first prohibited use, and the student’s parent or guardian will be notified.

For a second phone offense, the device is confiscated, and only the student’s parent or guardian can retrieve it at the school. The student will also have to serve detention and sign a behavioral contract agreeing to comply.

Third and repeat violations lead to the previous parental-retrieval punishment, as well as in-school suspension and possible loss of extracurricular activities. The student and parents at this point must also attend a conference with teachers and a school administrator.

”Burner phones” mentioned in the rules — which Principal Dingledy told The Times refers to nonfunctional or decoy phones meant to dupe the system — will be confiscated permanently. Realistic-looking prop phones of many models are widely available online.

Dingledy said at Monday’s committee meeting that students can take their phones outside the building during open campus time, and that the school will not search bags or add metal detectors.

The three votes against the policy were committee members Mike Watts, Skipper Manter, and Kathryn Shertzer.

At the meeting, Watts criticized the use of the word “may” in the proposed handbook changes, saying that it amounts to a concerning lack of certainty. The rules read, “The student may face in-school suspension for continued noncompliance.”

He also asked for more concrete language as to how the school would determine punishment, including for students with other kinds of violations.

“[For] a kid who’s had one vaping incident and three earbud problems, are we going to take away soccer for that kid?” he posed.

Principal Dingledy defended the rule’s use of “may,” saying that a punitive environment is not the policy’s goal. She also noted that the student handbook mandates hearings and discretion before student punishments.

“We aren’t a judge and jury,” she said after Watt’s concerns. “Putting a ‘will’ in there is like having a zero-tolerance [policy], and there’s no conversation, there’s no restorative stuff, there’s no wiggle room.”

“If the perception is that it’s all just about consequences, I think that would be a shame,” she added.

Watts also asked what allowances would be made for students who monitor medical conditions on a personal device. Dingledy replied that the school would work to make exceptions. Students with medical issues that require phone use will also be allowed to do so under their 504 plans, which support students with disabilities.

Committee member Kelly Scott asked the school to update the committee at the end of the school year on how violators were disciplined.

Dingledy, speaking to The Times, explained the history behind the new rules, which started with an $18,000 grant from the state to reduce student distractions caused by technology. She added that the school has held two forums open to parents and community members, and formed a technology team that approached the policy in the first half of 2023.

Rising eighth graders were notified of the coming policy this spring. One student concern, Dingledy recalled, was that students will not have their phones at lunch. “The typical things we heard were that if you don’t have someone to sit with at lunch, the phone is a good outlet,” she said. To promote socialization at lunch, Dingledy said the school will hold lunch with more students together, and encourage other social and athletic activities.

The school’s information technology (IT) also heavily supported the Chromebook policy. IT director Rick Mello told the committee in April that the policy would save class time by eliminating all non-Chromebook IT issues he has to solve.

A student will have to replace the Yondr-brand device pouch if lost. The first replacement will cost $15. Further replacements will cost $30 each, approximately the cost of the pouch, according to the policy.