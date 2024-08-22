On the campaign trail in the ‘Kamala Car’

1 of 2

Gretchen Baer, who grew up on the Island and currently resides in Arizona, demonstrates her political support through her art.

It’s likely you’ve seen one of her high-profile installations riding around the Vineyard: The “HillCar,” a 1989 Toyota Corolla plastered with painted images of Hillary Clinton when she was running for president.

Baer drove her “HillCar” all around the country, following the Clinton campaign. “Hillary loved it, I got to be part of her campaigns in both 2008 and 2016, which was a great thrill,” she said.

And on the Island, too, people enjoyed its bright colors and optimistic flare. The “HillCar” made its appearance on the Island for the entirety of the summer back in 2022.

“Everyone has their own strengths,” Baer said. “Maybe some people are good at phone banking, or knocking on doors. But I’m an artist, so I use my art as a form of support.”

Baer is now introducing the “Kamala Car,” a nod to Vice President Kamala Harris and her bid for the White House.

The artist spent last week painting the latest installment using specialized paint in bright blues, yellows and oranges. The former Vineyard artist described the “Kamala Car” as bright and optimistic. It features a large portrait of Harris on the hood with a vibrant yellow background, as well as bright blue waves and Harris amid a beach scene on one of the side doors. The opposite side features orange stars, blues and purples and another portrait of Harris.

Known for her painting and recent mosaic work, Baer has done several other of these portrait cars in the past. The “HillCar” was her only other political endeavor, and she said she never thought she’d do another.

But then came the “Kamala Car,” inspired by her immense support for Harris.

Taking her own Toyota and using a kind of sign paint called 1 Shot, Baer took to creating her masterpiece. She is planning to go in with beads for a decorative mosaic element, inspired by her mother’s own mosaic work. Her mother, Jacqueline Baer, a well known artist on the Island who passed away last year, was most recently known for her mosaic beaded mannequins.

Prior to the project, Baer said she put out a GoFundMe to see if people would be invested, and to gather enough money to begin. “I got an overwhelmingly nice response,” she said. “I found out Kamala was going to be in Phoenix, just last week for a rally, so I had to do the car really fast.”

And Baer was able to finish the car in just seven days, which then gave her the chance to get up to Phoenix in time for the rally. To cap off the excitement, she was able to meet Harris at the rally.

Baer completes her car projects on her own car, as a way to make a sort of statement. “I kind of live it once I do it,” she said. “Everywhere I go, whether it’s a grocery store, or a trip, I’m always campaigning for that, or at least being a spokesperson. I’m honoring that person.”

Her current project aside from the “Kamala Car” has been a children’s mural project. Baer runs a children’s art studio — Studio Mariposa — just across the border of Arizona, in Mexico, where they’ve begun painting the border wall. She said they’ve painted about a mile so far, and have also included beaded mosaic elements.

“The Kamala Car will be making a scene there too,” Baer said about the kids art studio.

Although she’s in Arizona now, Baer said to look out for the Kamala Car on the Island in the near future.