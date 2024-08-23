Another GE Vernova blade fails in English waters

Over a month after the fractured Vineyard Wind turbine blade rattled the region, a project in the United Kingdom using material from the same manufacturer experienced a blade failure.

The Dogger Bank A project, under construction by GE Vernova in English waters, experienced a “blade failure” on Thursday morning, although details have not been released yet.

“We are aware of a blade failure which occurred this morning on an installed turbine at Dogger Bank A offshore wind farm, which is currently under construction,” a post from the project website reads. “In line with safety procedures, the surrounding marine area has been restricted and relevant authorities notified. No one was injured or in the vicinity at the time the damage was sustained. We are working closely with the turbine manufacturer, GE Vernova, which has initiated an investigation into the cause of the incident.”

This is the third turbine blade incident on a GE Vernova job site this year. A turbine for the Dogger Bank A project was damaged during an “installation error” in May.

Both Vineyard Wind and Dogger Bank projects use GE Haliade-X turbines.

GE Vernova has been conducting an investigation after the Vineyard Wind blade broke, which was manufactured in Gaspé, Canada, and are re-evaluating turbine blades built in the same factory for faults. It is uncertain where the Dogger Bank blade was manufactured.

A GE Vernova spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.