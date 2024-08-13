Vineyard Wind resumes construction amid investigation

1 of 4

It’s been a month since a turbine blade within the Vineyard Wind lease area fractured, littering foam, fiberglass and other debris into local waters and raising concerns over the nascent offshore wind industry.

While a full picture of what happened has yet to be publicized, the federal government has given permission to resume some construction on the 62-turbine wind farm.

Vineyard Wind and GE Vernova announced on Tuesday, August 13, that the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) gave permission to allow “certain limited additional activities” to resume — including the installation of towers and nacelles; nacelles houses the gearbox and other components. Installing new blades is not part of the recent approved construction plan.

Meanwhile, the federal government is not allowing Vineyard Wind to generate power.

The offshore wind company plans to transport several tower sections from the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal to the construction site on Tuesday aboard a Foss Prevailing Wind barge. The vessel will also carry a rack of three blades “solely for the purpose of ensuring safe and balanced composition for the transport;” the blades will be returned to New Bedford later this week.

The U.S. Coast Guard is maintaining the 500-meter safety zone around the broken turbine.

The two companies on Tuesday also started a “controlled cutting” of the damaged turbine blade, according to a press release, “substantially reducing the amount of the damaged blade that presents a risk for additional debris falling into the ocean.”

Late last week, Vineyard Wind also issued a “response and action plan.” The plan states that a “preliminary root cause” analysis has been completed, which is being assessed by Gulf Wind Technology, a Louisiana-based wind turbine engineering consulting firm.

BSEE is conducting its own investigation into the root cause of the incident as well.

The action plan was announced two days after representatives from Vineyard Wind and GE Vernova were again grilled by the Nantucket community at a recent select board meeting, with the town again expecting more debris to land on their shores. The latest debris is from a “controlled detachment” of a portion of the damaged blade — the southernmost of the 24 turbine towers erected.

An overview of the action plan states that removing the damaged blade “entails four tasks,” including rotating the blade and possibly do “controlled cutting,” removing the blade root from the turbine hub, removing the fallen debris from the platform, and getting debris that sank to the seabed.

Vineyard Wind is also looking to resume constructing turbines and resume power production, with “in-depth coordination with government officials and local stakeholders.”

It is uncertain when the Vineyard Wind project will return to full operation. A spokesperson for BSEE, the federal agency overseeing the incident response, did not immediately have an answer when reached by the Times.

However, it will not start until a “3-point approach” underway by GE Vernova is completed. That includes re-examining over 8,300 ultrasound images taken per blade to measure the bonding widths in the blades, using a remote-controlled “crawler” robot to take videos and photos inside manufactured blades, and using a new algorithm to monitor the blades’ health in real time.

Last month, GE Vernova revealed at a shareholders meeting that a manufacturing issue — or “insufficient bonding” — within a Canadian factory was the cause of the blade fracturing.

Root cause remains submerged

GE Vernova’s preliminary analysis of the root cause behind the fractured turbine blade is under review by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. Federal officials and company representatives have not shared details of the preliminary report.

“BSEE is currently assessing GE’s preliminary root cause analysis and cannot comment on that report right now until we have done our own thorough investigation and assessment,” Cheri Hunter, bureau’s director of renewable energy operations, said to the Nantucket select board during a Wednesday, August 7, evening meeting.

Hunter said there is currently no timeline available of when the agency’s investigation will be completed. She also said the agency may require a marine debris recovery plan as a part of GE Vernova’s safety management system.

Roger Martella, GE Vernova chief sustainability officer, did not provide details on the analysis during Nantucket’s select board meeting. However, he did say inspections of the blades are underway, like using ultrasound scans to look for stress points and using a rover to roll through the blades to take photographs. Additionally, Martella said using fiber optic sensors and algorithms will give the company hours to days of notice if a similar incident were to occur again.

Martella also said while they’ve conducted an initial environmental assessment — completed by a third party — they will also look to focus on the debris’ impact on shellfish and marine life.

Impacts to shellfish?

Government officials are also looking at what the long-term impacts from the incident could have on the marine ecosystem.

Wendy Heiger-Bernays, chief of research at the Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Research and Standards, said during the Nantucket meeting while debris like sharp fiberglass can be harmful to beachgoers or boaters, it was unlikely that any hazardous materials from the turbine would be detectable in the ocean as they would have dissolved in the current and tides.

“It is very unlikely that there is any significant risk to … people or aquatic organisms from direct exposure from chemicals from that debris [attributed] to that incident,” Heiger Bernays said. The determination was made after evaluating the incident, Arcadis’ report, and the materials list of the turbine. She said the state agency has also spoken with Nantucket officials regarding water quality studies.

Chrissy Petitpas, assistant deputy and shellfish program leader at the Division of Marine Fisheries, said the risks to Nantucket’s harbor were uncertain. However, shellfish seemed to be safe to harvest and consume.

Petitpas pointed out that microplastics and PFAS have been studied in relation to shellfish health. She said these contaminants have been found in shellfish before, particularly around active boatyards where fiberglass can be found. Additionally, she said it was difficult to assess the impact of any additional contaminants from the incident or whether there is an increased risk.

However, Petitpas did say weather conditions breaking down the debris into smaller pieces may raise the risks in the food chain. “That’s where the long-term monitoring comes in,” she said.

Still, further studies will be needed and the agency will request guidance from other government entities, like the Food and Drug Administration and the state’s Department of Public Health.

“Should we believe there is a critical public health risk in the future, we have the mechanisms in place to close down the shellfish harvest,” Petitpas said.