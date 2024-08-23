Fishermen organizing ‘flotilla’ protest against offshore wind

In response to recent concerns over offshore wind and with debris washing up on Nantucket and Island beaches from a fractured turbine blade, the New England Fisherman’s Stewardship Association (NEFSA) has organized a “flotilla” for this Sunday, bringing fishing boats together to peacefully protest in unison against the offshore wind industry.

Boats will be joining together in a “boat parade” from various areas of the east coast, said NEFSA founder and CEO Jerry Leeman, including the Vineyard, Nantucket, parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and potentially New Jersey.

NEFSA is a fishing industry alliance. The nonprofit pushes “the conscious and respectful management of the ocean and the life it holds.”

Leeman said he and other fishermen are frustrated, and have several concerns regarding offshore wind and turbines that haven’t been answered.

“There’s pieces of blades already on our ocean floor here,” he said. “Is anyone going to tell me how we’re going to pick that up?”

According to the flier that organizers have circulated through social media, all boats will meet at the site of the broken Vineyard Wind turbine on Sunday.

For non-boaters, protestors will gather for a “hands across the beach” event along South Beach in Katama, forming a human chain on Sunday.

The hope with this protest, said Leeman, is that their pleas against offshore wind are seen and heard.